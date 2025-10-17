Milica Tasic posts a photo on Instagram with her husband Luca Vildoza. Screenshot: instagram.com/milicatasic12

Basketball pro Luca Vildoza and volleyball player Milica Tasic were briefly arrested in Bologna. The newly married sports couple allegedly insulted and attacked a paramedic.

Patrick Lämmle

In Bologna, a sports couple is making headlines. Italian media reported that the 30-year-old Baskektball player Vildoza and his 25-year-old wife, the Serbian volleyball player Tasic, were briefly arrested. What happened?

According to the reports, an ambulance had parked on the street. When the couple approached, Vildoza tried to put pressure on the emergency services by flashing his headlights so that they would clear the way. He also loudly insulted the emergency services.

The situation escalated shortly afterwards, as reported by the daily newspaper "Il Resto del Carlino". After the ambulance drove off with its sirens on, Vildoza tried to force the ambulance to stop by braking. Finally, a paramedic got out to confront the couple. The two sportsmen freaked out. Vildoza first shouted at the 54-year-old and then grabbed her by the neck. Tasic is also said to have become violent and pulled the paramedic by her hair.

According to the report, police officers in a patrol car saw the attack by chance and arrested the two sportsmen, who have been married for a few weeks. The two had to spend the night at the police station. They are accused of assaulting healthcare workers. Fortunately, the paramedic was not seriously injured.

"It is unacceptable that our medical staff, who rescue, assist and treat citizens, have to endure verbal and physical attacks," Anna Maria Petrini, Director General of the Bologna Health Authority, is quoted as saying in the report.