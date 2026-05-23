The national ice hockey team wins 9:0 against Hungary at the home World Championship in Zurich and continues its record hunt. The next record beckons on Tuesday against Finland.

Andreas Lunghi

Only the starting phase did not go according to plan. Against the Hungarians, against whom the Swiss had taken the lead after 48 and 99 seconds during the World Championship preparations in Biel, no goal was scored until the 19th minute. Then Roman Josi scored his second World Championship goal in the sixth game to make it 1:0, after which all the dams broke.

First Josi's knot was untied! The 35-year-old Bernese defender had never scored three goals in the same game since his junior days. Against Hungary, Josi scored three goals within four minutes and 45 seconds. That is a record time for a hat-trick at an ice hockey world championship. Josi later admitted that he didn't hit where he was aiming for the first goal. And his finish on the second goal wasn't perfect either.

Andrighetto collects five scoring points

After Josi's hat-trick, the game was already in the bag after 23 minutes. The second period turned into a shooting fest. The Swiss scored six goals in the second period alone. In addition to Josi, Timo Meier, Denis Malgin (2), Calvin Thürkauf, Simon Knak and Sven Andrighetto also scored for Switzerland against Hungary. Andrighetto was the most successful scorer with his goal for 7:0 and four assists. With four goals and nine assists, he leads the World Cup scoring charts.

Josi's hat-trick world record was just one of several records set by the Swiss in front of another 10,000 spectators in the arena. Leonardo Genoni only had to fend off nine shots. However, that doesn't matter for his 14th World Championship shutout. Genoni thus extended his shutout record, which he had already improved against Austria.

But then there's the second period, which the Swiss won 6-0. The last time the Czech Republic celebrated a 6-0 win in one period at an A-World Championship was four years ago. Although Switzerland won a single period against China 10-0 (and 20-0 in total) in 1994, a 6-0 win in a World Championship A game is also a record. Felix Hollenstein's four goals in the same game, also scored against China in 1994, remain untouched.

Will the Nati get maximum points?

The next record beckons in the final group game on Tuesday against Finland. Never before has Switzerland scored a maximum of 21 points in the preliminary round of the A-World Cup. A victory over the Finns in 60 minutes would achieve this. The Swiss managed 20 points in the preliminary round (and thus seven wins) in Sweden in 2013 and Finland in 2022. The Swiss reached the final in Sweden 13 years ago (1:5 against Sweden); in Finland, the Swiss failed to reach the quarter-finals against the USA (0:3) despite an outstanding preliminary round.

The Swiss will finish the preliminary round with the match for first place in the preliminary round group in Zurich on Tuesday evening (20:20).

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Switzerland - Hungary 9:0 (1:0, 6:0, 2:0)

Zurich. - 10'000 spectators (sold out). - SR Schrader/Wannerstedt (GER/NOR), Gustafson/Rampir (USA/CZE). - Goals: 19. Josi (Jäger, Riat) 1:0. 21. Josi 2:0. 23. Josi (Hischier, Andrighetto/Exclusion Stipsicz) 3:0. 32. Meier (Moser) 4:0. 34. Malgin (Thürkauf, Andrighetto) 5:0. 36. Thürkauf (Andrighetto, Malgin) 6:0. 40. Andrighetto (Moser, Berni/penalty shown) 7:0. 53. Malgin (Thürkauf, Andrighetto) 8:0. 56. Knak (Josi) 9:0. Penalties: 2 times 2 minutes against Switzerland, 3 times 2 minutes against Hungary.

Switzerland: Genoni; Egli, Josi; Kukan, Marti; Moser, Berni; Jung; Riat, Jäger, Knak; Meier, Hischier, Biasca; Rochette, Malgin, Andrighetto; Bertschy, Thürkauf, Niederreiter; Baechler.

Hungary: Vay/Balizs (from 34); Kiss, Stipsicz; Hadobas, Milan Horvath; Ortenszky, Garat; Tornyai; Terbocs, Sebok, Papp; Bence Horvath, Szongoth, Erdely; Sofron, Hari, Nemes; Vincze, Nagy, Ravasz; Sarpatki.

Remarks: Switzerland without Suter, Frick, Aeschlimann (all injured or surplus) and Berra (substitute goalie). - Shots on the post: 1st Biasca, 52nd Josi. - 14th goal by Niederreiter disallowed for offsides. - 49th goal by Baechler disallowed for goalie interference. - Shots: Switzerland 48 (14-19-15); Hungary 10 (4-2-4). - Powerplay score: Switzerland 1/3; Hungary 0/2.

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60th minute The game is over The Swiss field hockey team also wins its sixth World Cup game and shoots Hungary out of the stadium 9:0. Schweiz vs. Ungarn 9:0

59th minute The Swiss Life Arena is standing! The last two minutes of the game are underway. Can the 10th goal be scored?

56th minute Goal! Knak scores to make it 9:0 The Hungarians concede another goal from a tight angle! This time Knak catches goalie Balizs and makes it 9:0. One goal short of a penalty!

53rd minute Toooor for Switzerland! Malgin makes it 8:0 Unfortunate goal for the Hungarians: Malgin wants to launch Andrighetto with a pass into the middle. But the ball is deflected into his own goal by a defender.

52nd minute Josi hits the crossbar The captain almost scores his fourth goal of the game. But his shot from the blue line crashes against the crossbar.

49th minute Baechler's goal does not count The national team celebrates the supposed 8:0, but Baechler's goal is disallowed due to goalkeeper interference.

49th minute The Nati look for the eighth goal Once again, Switzerland are able to establish themselves in the offensive zone and cover Hungary goalkeeper Balizs with shots. The 35-year-old is able to parry all shots.

43rd minute Penalty against Hungary Papp stops Meier with a hook and is sent to the penalty bench for 2 minutes. However, the national team cannot benefit from the superior numbers.

42nd minute Genoni's trip almost goes wrong Genoni makes a trip behind his box and is run over. Fortunately, the players in front of him clean up for him.

42nd minute Next big chance for Switzerland Malgin runs into the opposing zone on the right at great speed, skates around the goal and passes to the onrushing Moser in the center. His direct shot just misses the goal on the left.

41st minute The 3rd period is underway Switzerland wins the first face-off of the final period!

40th minute The middle third is over Switzerland overruns Hungary in the second period, scores 6 goals and goes into the second break with a 7:0 lead.

40th minute Penalties against Rochette and Sárpátki Theo Rochette and Tamas Sárpátki each receive a penalty for hooking.

40th minute Goal for Switzerland! Andrighetto scores to make it 7:0 And it strikes again. With the penalty shown, Andrighetto shoots from an acute angle after Janis Moser's pass and scores via the inside of the post to make it 7:0.

36th minute Toooor! Thürkauf scores to make it 6:0 The Hungarians are now moving far too quickly. After preparatory work from Andrihetto and Malgin, Thürkauf has far too much space in the best position and scores - the Nati make it 6:0.

35th minute Hungary's goalkeeper has had enough Adam Vay has to make way for Bence Balizs after conceding his fifth goal.

34th minute Now the goals are coming! Malgin increases to 5:0 Thürkauf skates to the baseline on the right wing and plays the pass back into the slot. Denis Malgin is ready and hammers the puck into the left crossbar.

32nd minute Goal for Switzerland! Meier increases to 4:0 The NHL star makes his way down the right side of the attack and moves to the center, where he can beat Hungary goalie Vay with a follow-up shot.

29th minute Switzerland continues to push Hungary are pinned back in their own zone and the Swiss team have numerous dangerous shots. The shot statistics are now 22:5 in Switzerland's favor.

23rd minute Goal for Switzerland! What a performance from the Nati captain! Josi scores for the third time in the power play and sets the Swiss Life Arena alight. Hats even fall onto the ice and have to be removed. The Nati lead 3:0 after 23 minutes.

23rd minute Good chances for Egli and Malgin Even before Thürkauf returns, the Nati have a good chance. But Egli and Malgin miss the third goal.

22nd minute Penalty against Hungary Hungary's powerplay is already over. After a counter-attack, Malgin can only be stopped for an infringement. Stipsicz is sent off for two minutes.

21st minute Penalty against Switzerland Thürkauf is sent to the penalty bench for 2 minutes for excessive force shortly after the 2:0.

21st minute Josi scores a brace! The captain dances past two Hungarians and scores with a touchless wrist shot into the right corner. It's his second goal of the afternoon.

21st minute The 2nd period is underway The players are back on the ice and the second period is underway!

20th minute End of 1st period Switzerland is still pushing hard in the final seconds of the first period, but the second goal is still elusive. Switzerland leads Hungary 1:0 at the first break.

19th minute Now it counts! Josi scores to make it 1:0 Roman Josi gets the disc at the blue line, lets a Hungarian run into space and scores in the right corner. Vay can't do anything for once.

18th minute Niederreiter again and again The Winnipeg Jets forward is very active in this 1st period and gets himself into a good position to score. He has a clear shooting lane in the slot, but Vay also has a clear view. Niederreiter's wrist shot is easy prey for the goalkeeper.

16th minute Switzerland tries hard Meier enters the Hungarian zone on the right with the disc and plays it to the center. Hischier puts it on goal and Meier pokes it in at the left post. Adam Vay is on the spot.

14th minute Coach's Challenge Hungary - goal disallowed The Hungarian coach claims to have seen an offside and takes his coach's challenge - and is proved right. The goal is disallowed. Thürkauf was too early in the zone on the left wing.

14th minute Supposed 1:0 by Niederreiter Now the disk is in the goal! Thürkauf plays a cross from the left, you can't call his pass anything else, to the center. Nino Niederreiter plucks the ball down with his hand and scores as he falls. What a goal!

13th minute Genoni has to intervene The Hungarians are holding up well so far - and have two good finishes. Erdely takes two shots from the blue line, but fails to beat Leonardo Genoni both times.

10th minute Hungary close down the middle zone The Swiss have to turn back several times as they build up play, the Hungarians close down the middle zone and all passing lanes. The Nati's patience is once again put to the test at this tournament.

8th minute Switzerland step on the gas Hungary hardly get out of their own zone at this stage. The Swiss let the ball flow, but have so far failed to score with their final attempts against Hungary goalkeeper Vay.

7th minute Josi shows his inner Loïc Meillard Captain Roman Josi gets a running start in his own zone and leaves the Hungarians standing like slalom poles in the middle zone. Only the Nashville Predators defender fails to finish.

6th minute Fans get into the mood As with all Swiss games, the arena is very well attended and the fans are already creating a great atmosphere.

4th minute Switzerland plays very straightforward The national team plays with a lot of drive on goal and makes fewer mistakes in the first few minutes than against Great Britain. It's a good start for the Swiss.

3rd minute Lively start The Swiss are making more fast attacks. This time Niederreiter has space on the left wing. He takes the measure, but fails against the Hungarian goalkeeper's left shoulder.

1st minute Start of the game The game is underway in the SwissLife Arena! It's about to get dangerous in front of the Swiss goal. Papp gets a shot off in the high slot and fails to beat Genoni with a wrist shot. But Switzerland are not hiding and have a great chance on the counter-attack. Hischier enters the opposition zone on the right and passes to Biasca at the left post. His deflection hits the bar!

The line-up is here: this is how Switzerland will play 🧮 Unser Lineup fürs heutige Spiel gegen Ungarn.



🏒 Notre composition pour le match d’aujourd’hui contre la Hongrie.



🥅 La nostra formazione per la partita di oggi contro l’Ungheria.



ℹ️ Not dressed: Aeschlimann, Frick, Suter#OurHomeOurTime #MensWorlds pic.twitter.com/itDj9A2ceq — Swiss Ice Hockey (@SwissIceHockey) May 23, 2026

Cadieux: "I really appreciate evenings like this because we learn from them" Switzerland won 4:1 against Great Britain on Thursday. However, this victory was not easy. It was a real scrap. "I really appreciate evenings like this because we learn from them," said Switzerland coach Jan Cadieux after the game. Will it be another tough game against Hungary? NHL defenceman Janis Moser also emphasized that not every game can go like the 9-0 win against Austria.

Hello ... ... and welcome to the Swiss national team's sixth group game at this year's Ice Hockey World Championship in Zurich and Fribourg. Coach Jan Cadieux's team will face Hungary in the SwissLife Arena in Zurich. Watch it live here from 16:20! 🏒🇨🇭 𝗚𝗔𝗠𝗘 𝗗𝗔𝗬 | 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟲 𝗜𝗜𝗛𝗙 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗹𝗱 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗽

Zweitletztes Spiel der Gruppenphase gegen Ungarn. 💥Penultième match de la phase de groupes contre la Hongrie. 🔴⚪️



🆚 HUN 🇭🇺

📍 Swiss Life Arena, Zürich

⌚ 16:20

📺 Live @ SRF | RTS | RSI pic.twitter.com/RCFBwWZv2d — Swiss Ice Hockey (@SwissIceHockey) May 23, 2026 Show more

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