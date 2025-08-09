  1. Residential Customers
Anxious moments in Atlanta NFL players pray and cry - and force game to be abandoned after horror injury

dpa

9.8.2025 - 11:30

The NFL season starts in a month and preparations are underway. When a serious collision occurs in the Lions' game against the Falcons, the professionals react in an unusual way.

DPA

09.08.2025, 11:30

09.08.2025, 11:38

NFL players from the Detroit Lions and the Atlanta Falcons forced the abandonment of their pre-season game after the apparently serious injury of a football colleague. Lions defender Morice Norris was treated on the field for about 20 minutes after a collision and was eventually taken away in an ambulance. Lions coach Dan Campbell said at a press conference afterward that Norris was breathing, talking and able to move. "They're doing more tests now," he said.

When the game was about to resume at 17-10 in favor of the Lions with 14:50 minutes on the clock in the final quarter, the Falcons put the ball in play - but then the pros from both teams simply stopped and let the clock run. A little later, they gathered in a circle and appeared to pray together. Some players also cried. With 6:31 minutes left on the clock, the game was finally officially abandoned.

Six Super Bowl victories. A statue for quarterback legend Tom Brady

Six Super Bowl victoriesA statue for quarterback legend Tom Brady

The approach had been agreed among the coaches beforehand, reported Lions coach Campbell after the game. He spoke highly of his colleague Raheem Morris. The Falcons coach is a really fine guy, he said. "We agreed that it didn't feel right to finish the game," Campbell said.

Many stars from both teams, including Amon-Ra St. Brown for the Lions, did not play in the preseason game. The NFL season starts in September.

