The outdoor game at Ohio Stadium between Columbus and Detroit contributed to the new record with 94,751 spectators. Picture: Keystone

For the first time in the 108-year history of the North American ice hockey league NHL, more than 23 million spectators watched the 1312 games of the regular season.

Keystone-SDA SDA

For the third time in a row, the NHL set a new attendance record. Following the records in the 2022/23 (22.4 million viewers) and 2023/24 (22.9 million) regular seasons, the mark in the qualifying phase that has just ended was 23,014,458, which corresponds to an average of 17,541 viewers per game. The stadium occupancy rate was 96.9 percent.

The game with the highest attendance was the outdoor game at Ohio Stadium on March 1 between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Detroit Red Wings. 94,751 spectators attended the game, the second-largest attendance in NHL history.

The club with the highest average attendance was the Montreal Canadiens. The Bell Centre was filled with 21,105 spectators for each of their 41 home games. By comparison, the Swiss leaders SC Bern attracted an average of 15,821 spectators per game this season. Europe's leaders are the Cologne Sharks with 17,800 fans per game.