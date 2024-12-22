Nico Hischier shines in the New Jersey Devils' 3-0 home win over Pittsburgh in the NHL with a goal and two assists.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Their Swiss captain Nico Hischier was the outstanding figure in the Devils' win against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Valais native scored the 2:0 himself and set up the 1:0 and the 3:0. Timo Meier scored the last goal into the empty net, the Appenzeller had also already recorded an assist in the 1-0 win.

New Jersey went scoreless against Pittsburgh for the first time in eight and a half years. They are clearly on course for the playoffs after just under half the stint.

Niederreiter and Suter with one assist each

This also applies to Nino Niederreiter's Winnipeg Jets. In the 5-0 home win against the Minnesota Wild, the Grisons native notched an assist. Pius Suter set up the equalizer for the Vancouver Canucks shortly before the end to tie the game at 4:4, but Vancouver ultimately lost the Canadian duel against the Ottawa Senators in overtime.