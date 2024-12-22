  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Video highlights NHL star Hischier shines in 3-0 win with three points

SDA

22.12.2024 - 07:28

Nico Hischier shines in the New Jersey Devils' 3-0 home win over Pittsburgh in the NHL with a goal and two assists.

Keystone-SDA

22.12.2024, 07:28

22.12.2024, 09:25

Their Swiss captain Nico Hischier was the outstanding figure in the Devils' win against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Valais native scored the 2:0 himself and set up the 1:0 and the 3:0. Timo Meier scored the last goal into the empty net, the Appenzeller had also already recorded an assist in the 1-0 win.

New Jersey went scoreless against Pittsburgh for the first time in eight and a half years. They are clearly on course for the playoffs after just under half the stint.

Niederreiter and Suter with one assist each

This also applies to Nino Niederreiter's Winnipeg Jets. In the 5-0 home win against the Minnesota Wild, the Grisons native notched an assist. Pius Suter set up the equalizer for the Vancouver Canucks shortly before the end to tie the game at 4:4, but Vancouver ultimately lost the Canadian duel against the Ottawa Senators in overtime.

Sports news

National League. Lars Leuenberger succeeds Pat Emond at Fribourg

National LeagueLars Leuenberger succeeds Pat Emond at Fribourg

Boxing spectacle in Riyadh. Usyk also defeats Fury in world title rematch and remains champion

Boxing spectacle in RiyadhUsyk also defeats Fury in world title rematch and remains champion

Nashville beats Los Angeles. Roman Josi makes his comeback - and wins against Fiala

Nashville beats Los AngelesRoman Josi makes his comeback - and wins against Fiala

National League. Defeats for ZSC and Davos - spectacle between Kloten and Ambri

National LeagueDefeats for ZSC and Davos - spectacle between Kloten and Ambri

Home World Cup. Gregor Deschwanden shines in third place in Engelberg

Home World CupGregor Deschwanden shines in third place in Engelberg