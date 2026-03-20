The Nashville Predators with Roman Josi (center) get an important win in the fight for a playoff spot. Keystone

The Nashville Predators have secured an important win in the battle for a playoff spot in the NHL. The team with captain Roman Josi defeats the Seattle Kraken 3:1.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Thanks to the win in front of their home crowd, the Predators caught up with the Kraken in the Western Conference standings. The team from Seattle, who were ousted from the wild card places by the Los Angeles Kings, have recently faltered. They have only won two of their last eight games.

The decisive goal was scored by the Predators' most successful scorer this season. Canadian Ryan O'Reilly scored on the power play seven minutes into the second period to make it 2:1, with Filip Forsberg adding the final goal. The Swede, who set up the first two goals, scored the 3:1 into the empty net just two minutes before the end of the game.

Roman Josi, who played just under 26 minutes, was not involved in any of the three goals and was also not on the ice when he conceded.

Moser with an assist - Schmid remains scoreless

Janis Moser from Seeland was also one of the winners of the evening. The Tampa Bay Lightning, currently No. 3 in the East, beat the league's bottom team, the Vancouver Canucks, 6-2 away from home. Moser was one of the assists on Canadian Brandon Hagel's 6-2 goal midway through the third period.

In contrast, the Vegas Golden Knights with goalkeeper Akira Schmid suffered a defeat. The team from Nevada lost 4-0 to the Utah Mammoth in a duel between two (previously) ranked neighbors with a good chance of making the playoffs. Schmid made his first (partial) appearance in two weeks, during which he had only been a substitute in five games.

The Bernese was substituted for the Canadian Adin Hill after just over eight minutes. At that point, the Golden Knights were already trailing 0:3. Schmid saved 14 shots and remained unconquered. Hill's compatriot Barrett Hayton scored the 4:0 into the empty net.