14th goal of the season NHL star Kevin Fiala opens the scoring with a powerful one-timer

SDA

30.12.2024 - 07:01

Kevin Fiala scores another goal in the NHL. The St. Gallen native scored in the Los Angeles Kings' 5-4 home win against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Keystone-SDA

30.12.2024, 07:01

30.12.2024, 07:31

Fiala opened the scoring with goal number 14 of the current season after just over five minutes. Although the Kings then fell behind 2:4 midway through the second period, they still managed to secure their second win in the second game of the current five-game series in front of their own fans. Overall, it was their seventh success in a row in their own arena. Captain Anze Kopitar turned things around in the third period. The Slovenian scored twice within two minutes, the second time in overtime.

Bichsel wins Swiss duel against Kurashev

Lian Bichsel clearly won the duel with the Dallas Stars against Philipp Kurashev of the Chicago Blackhawks. The guests with the defenseman from Solothurn won 5:1 and inflicted the fourth defeat in a row on the team with the Bernese forward. The Blackhawks thus remain the weakest team in the league in terms of points. Neither Swiss player was involved in the goals.

