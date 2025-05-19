Nino Niederreiter made his first appearance at the World Championships as a 17-year-old. Imago

That happened quickly: Nino Niederreiter is on his way to the Ice Hockey World Championships in Denmark and should be on the ice in the last group game against Kazakhstan - if everything goes well.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Nino Niederreiter does everything for the Swiss national team, and in Winnipeg they value the Swiss winger so much that he was given a flash release to play in the World Championship after being eliminated from the NHL playoffs on Sunday night. The three-time World Championship silver medalist will now arrive in Denmark on Tuesday morning, and if everything goes well and the equipment arrives, he wants to play against Kazakhstan at 12:20 p.m. (live on blue Sport).

"Winnipeg really stepped on the gas," said a delighted Swiss national coach Patrick Fischer after Monday's training session. "The fact that everything went so quickly with the final meetings and medical examinations, and at the weekend to boot, shows how much they like Nino in Winnipeg." He wrote Niederreiter early on Sunday morning, right after getting up at six thirty, and the player called back immediately at the late Canadian hour. "It was clear pretty quickly that he was very motivated. The way I heard him on the phone, he still has enough energy left in the tank."

Niederreiter next to Malgin/Andrighetto

Niederreiter would like to play one more game before the quarter-finals on Thursday, hence the desire to use him in the last group game - despite the very sporty schedule. Fischer had already announced that the line-up against Kazakhstan would be the same as the one that will face an as yet unknown opponent in the quarter-finals two days later.

In the first forward line, Tyler Moy, once a shaky candidate, now one of the big winners of this World Championship, should be the center between NHL stars Kevin Fiala and Timo Meier, replacing the injured Nico Hischier. Niederreiter will play alongside ZSC wizards Denis Malgin and Sven Andrighetto. The young Nicolas Baechler would thus become the 13th forward, Grégory Hofmann would have to return to the stands.

National team coach Patrick Fischer praises Tyler Moy's attitude sda

During preparations, Fischer had also pointed out the danger of integrating a new player into the squad so late. But now he clearly sees the advantages. "The team is really happy," he emphasizes. "The whole of Switzerland, all field hockey fans are happy. It's a huge win for us."

Triple silver medallist

Niederreiter has been a guarantee of success in the national team for years. Alongside Roman Josi and goalie Reto Berra, the 32-year-old from Chur is one of only three outfield players to have won all three Swiss World Championship silver medals in the modern era. In the past Stanley Cup playoffs, he scored four goals and two assists in thirteen games.

Niederreiter was called up because Hischier was out injured for the rest of the World Championships. The Swiss squad is now complete, as a third goalie, Davos' Sandro Aeschlimann, has also been registered. Defenseman Sven Jung and forward Dario Rohrbach can no longer be registered without further absences. Jung remains in Denmark, Rohrbach travels back.