Patrick Fischer in conversation with Roman Josi, Nino Niederreiter and Co. Keystone

According to a media report, the Swiss NHL stars, led by Roman Josi and Nino Niederreiter, have tried to convince the Swiss Ice Hockey Association to bring Patrick Fischer back.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Because it became known that Patrick Fischer traveled to the 2022 Olympic Games with a fake Covid certificate, he was released by the Swiss Ice Hockey Federation.

In the meantime, the Swiss NHL stars around Nino Niederreiter and Roman Josi have contacted association president Urs Kessler and demanded Fischer's return.

However, Kessler did not give in and instead tried to calm the situation on site with the team. Show more

Not only many Swiss field hockey fans are unhappy with the dismissal of Patrick Fischer as national coach after his certificate fraud, but also the Nati players.

Association president Urs Kessler said last Friday at the online media conference that there was a "great bond" between Fischer and the team. The Nati players must have been correspondingly disillusioned when they were informed by Kessler that Fischer was being released with immediate effect.

As reported by "Watson", the Swiss NHL stars, led by Roman Josi and Nino Niederreiter, also wrote to association president Urs Kessler on Sunday evening - demanding the return of Patrick Fischer.

No threat of a boycott

They have chosen a path together, the team bears Fischer's signature - and the upcoming home World Cup is also "Fischer's" tournament from their point of view. The Nati stars have therefore urged the President and the Board of Directors to reinstate Patrick Fischer.

The NHL stars did not openly exert any pressure. A World Championship boycott was never on the cards. Instead, they chose a "highly decent, but nonetheless urgent tone that did justice to the matter at hand", according to the report.

No backing down from the association

Urs Kessler, however, remained steadfast. Giving in would have severely damaged his credibility. That same evening, he is said to have traveled to Biel, where interim coach Jan Cadieux is preparing the next test matches with the team.

On site, the association boss sought direct talks - with players, staff and also with Cadieux - in order to calm the situation. With success, according to those close to the team. The team is said to have united behind the new coach. There was no revolt.

Kessler now also expects the NHL stars to give in. He is in close contact with them and hopes for a clear commitment to Cadieux in the near future - in the sense of a united preparation for the World Championship. Josi, Niederreiter and Co. will join the team in the coming days.