In the pre-season game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers, the penalties are endless. Janis Moser is suspended two games for a brutal foul and misses the NHL opener.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you In a preseason game between the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay, the referees hand out 65 penalties.

13 players are sent to the showers early.

Janis Moser is even suspended for two games for a brutal check. The Swiss player therefore misses the NHL opener. Show more

The Florida Panthers win a test game against the Tampa Bay Lightning 7:0, but the result is absolutely irrelevant in this wild game. The only thing to talk about is the crazy flood of penalties. The referees imposed 65 penalties for a total of 312 minutes. At times, there was barely enough room in the penalty box for all the players.

Tampa Bay's penalty box is well stocked. Keystone

13 bad guys are even sent to the showers early, including Janis Moser. The Swiss player is even suspended for two games for his brutal check in the aftermath of the game and thus misses the first two serious games of the new NHL season against Ottawa and New Jersey. He will also have to pay a fine of around 28,000 francs. Teammate Scott Sabourin is even suspended for four games.

According to media reports, the NHL also fined Tampa Bay 100,000 dollars. Lightning head coach Jon Cooper must also pay a fine of 25,000 dollars.

Referees lose the overview at times

It is fitting that the game was played at 8-0 for several minutes in the middle third. However, the officials then noticed that Niko Mikkola, who had provided the assist, should not have been on the ice at all. The goal was therefore ultimately disallowed.

Two days earlier, the teams had already fought a heated battle in which 49 penalties were called. Tampa Bay came out on top with a 5:2 victory. "For those who didn't see the game ... it was carnage," said US field hockey journalist Evan Closky, describing the game.

For anyone who has not been watching the Florida Panthers/Tampa Bay Lightning game...this is the carnage.



Absolute chaos tonight.



Greer started it with the Hagel hit. Bolts started swinging the entire 2nd period. https://t.co/S6bGkcbVhs pic.twitter.com/jqRkjAIe81 — Evan Closky (@ECloskyWTSP) October 3, 2025

Tampa Bay reached the Stanley Cup Final three times in a row from 2020 to 2022, winning two titles in that period. Florida has appeared in the last three Stanley Cup Finals and has won the last two titles. There is a heated rivalry between the two teams from Florida.

