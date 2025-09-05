Aryna Sabalenka challenges Nick Kyrgios in January Keystone

A new "duel of the sexes" is about to take place in tennis. At the beginning of January, on the sidelines of the ATP 250 tournament in Hong Kong, Nick Kyrgios and Aryna Sabalenka will face each other.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The starting positions for the 27-year-old Belarusian and the 30-year-old Australian could hardly be more different. On the one side is Sabalenka, the world No. 1, who beat Jessica Pegula on Friday night to qualify for the final of the US Open. On the other is Kyrgios, who has struggled with injuries in recent years and also had to miss the US Open.

Some special rules will apply in order to make the duel even. For example, Kyrgios is only allowed to serve once. "It will be spectacular," says Sabalenka about the match. Perhaps even as spectacular as the gender duel in 1973, when Billie Jean King played Bobby Riggs. The then 29-year-old won against the 55-year-old ex-professional and set an example for equality.