The New Jersey Devils can't find a way out of their slump. In a 4-0 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, the team with the Swiss trio of Hischier, Meier and Siegenthaler suffered their fourth defeat in a row.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Devils are not getting off the mark and continue to struggle offensively in particular. In Toronto, they didn't even manage an honorary goal. Currently, only four teams in the NHL have scored fewer goals than New Jersey.

Nico Hischier apparently also let himself be carried away by the frustration over the weak offense. Down 2-0 in the third period, he got into a fistfight with Toronto's Matthew Knies. Just 13 seconds later, he had to watch from the penalty box as the home team finally pulled away with the third goal.

On New Year's Day, the Devils will face the Columbus Blue Jackets away from home. It is the duel between the two teams at the bottom of the Metropolitan Division.