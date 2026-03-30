The New Jersey Devils win 5:3 against the Chicago Blackhawks. Nico Hischier crowns his anniversary game with two assists.

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The Walliser played his 600th NHL game during the regular season - including the playoffs, he now has 622 games to his name. The now 27-year-old joined the Devils for the 2017-18 season and quickly rose to become a regular and captain.

His leadership qualities were also evident on Monday night. Hischier was on the ice for over 20 minutes and left with a plus-2 rating. His teammates Timo Meier and Jonas Siegenthaler also made appearances as passers.

With the win, the Devils at least keep their hopes of a playoff appearance alive. However, they would still have to make up ten points in the last nine games of the regular season and overtake several teams.

The Nashville Predators with Roman Josi remain in a playoff spot despite losing 3-2 to the Eastern Conference leaders Tampa Bay Lightning with Janis Moser. The Bern native and the Biel native were among the regulars, playing 27 and 20 minutes respectively. Lian Bichsel lost with the Dallas Stars on the road to the Philadelphia Flyers 1:2 after overtime.