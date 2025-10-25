The winning streak of the New Jersey Devils continues. The team with the Swiss trio led by captain Nico Hischier achieved its seventh win in a row with a 3-1 mandatory victory against the San Jose Sharks.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After trailing 1-0, the Devils responded with two power-play goals in the second period in front of their home crowd. Hischier was on the ice during this phase and was credited with the assist on both goals. On the 3:1 shortly before the end, the Walliser was credited with a third scoring point as a passer. New Jersey consolidated its lead in the standings with the win. With 14 points from 8 games, none of the other 31 NHL teams has had such a successful start to the season.

However, both Hischier and fellow forward Timo Meier have now gone four games without a goal. Defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler was also on the ice for New Jersey, while Philipp Kurashev received just over ten minutes of ice time for the Sharks after being left out of two previous games.

The Winnipeg Jets were also favored to beat the Calgary Flames, who are tied with the San Jose Sharks at the bottom of the Western Conference standings. The Jets won 5:3, with regular Nino Niederreiter going scoreless.