Swiss driver Nico Müller celebrates his first Formula E victory in Berlin - at Porsche's home race of all places. On the podium, he fulfills a promise to his son.

Andreas Lunghi

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On his 69th attempt, it finally works: Nico Müller wins his first Formula E race in Berlin. He has finished second twice so far, and now he makes it to the top step of the podium.

"It's a special day here in Berlin at Porsche's home race. And even if it's not quite my home, it's still almost my second home. My wife is from the region and I have family here," said a beaming Nico Müller in an interview with blue Sport after his race win on Saturday.

He was very proud that Müller was able to clinch a victory on the weekend that Porsche was celebrating the 75th anniversary of its motorsport department and thus contribute a small piece of history. "But I am also grateful to the team. They are working so hard on this project and have a lot of faith in me."

Müller himself has also worked hard in recent years. His first victory is also a bit of a confirmation of the work he has done: "I always believed that I could do it. Perhaps I would have preferred it if I could do it faster. It took 69 races, that's quite a few. But you also have to be in the right environment, and Porsche is certainly the right environment to achieve something like this."

"Makes the whole thing very emotional"

He will continue to work hard in the future and perhaps also be more liberated "once you have proven to yourself that you can do it". However, Müller, who has moved up to third place in the drivers' standings following his success, is not yet thinking about a possible title: "You never know in Formula E, the cards are reshuffled every day. At the same time, when you drive for Porsche in an official world championship, the three championships are the goal and the drivers' title is part of that."

Nico Müller did not appear alone on the podium, but accepted the winner's trophy with his son. The moment meant everything to him and was created for good reason: "My team-mate Pascal (Wehrlein) often took his daughter onto the podium when the family was there. Of course, my son saw that and asked: 'When can I? I then told him: 'A podium is nice, but I can't promise you that. But if you're there when I win a race, I'll take you on the podium with me'. The fact that this is happening on this day at my first Formula E victory and at what is almost my home race makes the whole thing very emotional."

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