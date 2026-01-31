Swiss Formula E driver Nico Müller has been driving for Porsche since this season. In an interview with blue News, he talks about his start to the season and working with teammate Pascal Wehrlein.

After a year with the Andretti customer team, Nico Müller switched to the Porsche works team for the new season. He found it easy to settle into his new surroundings: "I've been under contract with Porsche for about a year and a half and already knew one or two people," the 33-year-old told blue News.

The integration into the new team is an ongoing process, but Müller is nevertheless satisfied with it. He is also finding his feet with his new team-mate Pascal Wehrlein: "I still know Pascal from my DTM days. Working together on the same car is a great pleasure. He is probably one of the best references you can have in the Formula E paddock. There are certainly one or two things I can learn from him."

The Bernese driver started the new season with a fifth place in São Paulo and a ninth place in Mexico. He is satisfied with the results, even if more could have been achieved: "In Brazil, we were unlucky with the timing of the safety car, so a podium finish was possible. That would have been a brilliant start to the season. In Mexico, we were able to go one better and control the race over longer phases. A small problem after the safety car took us out of contention for victory."

"First Formula E victory remains a big goal"

The solid performances give the 33-year-old confidence for the rest of the year. "When you represent Porsche in an FIA World Championship, the aim is always to be right at the front. That is also the case this year. Accordingly, I hope that we will soon be on the podium. Achieving my first Formula E victory is still my biggest goal," says Müller, who achieved his only Formula E podium finish to date in Valencia in 2021.

Maybe it will work out on Saturday in Miami, where the race will take place on a new track for Formula E. "We're all not sure what our expectations are. It's a blank sheet for everyone and you have to find out what it takes to be successful."

Müller expects a very tactical race, saying energy management will be hugely important. "You have to get the timing right to attack towards the end of the race and, hopefully, fight for a podium finish," concludes the Swiss Porsche driver.

