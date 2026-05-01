blue News is at the Formula E in Berlin this weekend and provides you with updates from the track and insights behind the scenes of the electric racing series. Follow the live ticker to make sure you don't miss anything!
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Nico Müller wins in Berlin
What a day for Nico Müller! In his 70th Formula E race, the 34-year-old drives to a sensational victory in Berlin. Starting from sixth on the grid, the Swiss driver holds back early in order to have more energy at the back. The tactic worked perfectly and he took the lead just after halfway through the race - and never relinquished it until the end.
Müller wins ahead of Nick Cassidy and Oliver Rowland. Fourth place went to another Swiss driver: Edoardo Mortara. The polesitter was able to hold on to the lead at the start, but then fell further and further back. In the end, he just missed out on the podium. Because championship leader Pascal Wehrlein (the German loses a lot of time after a puncture) fails to score points, Mortara takes the lead in the standings.
Sébastien Buemi had a day to forget. The Vaud native had to start from the back of the grid after a poor qualifying session and was unable to make up much ground. He crossed the finish line in 12th place.
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Mark Webber: "I will never forget Alessandro Zanardi"
Numerous celebrities and motorsport legends will be watching Formula E in Berlin. Among them is former Formula 1 driver Mark Webber. blue Sport spoke to the Australian.
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Everything ready in Berlin
The first race starts at 4.05 pm in bright sunshine in Berlin. You can follow it live here.
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Wehrlein on team-mate Müller: "We complement each other very well"
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Mortara on pole position
Swiss driver Edoardo Mortara wins the final race against German Pascal Wehrlein and takes pole position for the race at 16:05 (live on free-to-air TV on blue Zoom).
Nico Müller will start the race from sixth on the grid and Sébastien Buemi from 18th.
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Final: Wehrlein against Mortara
In the first semi-final, Pascal Wehrlein leaves Oliver Rowland behind - with a steering wheel that is not quite straight after contact with the wall. In the other duel, Edoardo Mortara prevails against Dan Ticktum and fights for pole position against the German Wehrlein.
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Mortara continues - Müller out of the race
Rowland has no trouble against Drugovich, who makes a mistake, and is through to the next round. Wehrlein has to fight much harder and has to make up time in the second half of the lap. In the end, he manages to finish seven hundredths ahead.
Swiss driver Edoardo Mortara is also in the semi-finals. He is seven tenths faster than Zane Maloney. Nico Müller was less successful. After a big mistake in the first few corners, he is unable to catch Dan Ticktum and gets stuck in the first round of the duels.
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Quarter-final in the duels
Edoardo Mortara meets Zane Maloney in the first round of the duels, Nico Müller meets Dan Ticktum. Oliver Rowland against Felipe Drugovich and Pascal Wehrlein against Nick Cassidy are the other two duels.
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Mortara and Müller through to the next round
There are two Swiss drivers in the second group - and both make it into the top four. Edoardo Mortara finishes second behind Dan Ticktum. Nico Müller finishes fourth behind Zane Maloney and just makes it into the duels.
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Buemi retires - Wehrlein fastest
As was already apparent in the free practice sessions, Sébastien Buemi was not quite able to keep up with the pace. He only finished ninth in his group and failed at the first hurdle.
Pascal Wehrlein sets the fastest time in the Porsche and is in the duels with Felipe Drugovich, Oliver Rowland and Nick Cassidy.
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Qualifying is underway!
Sébastien Buemi is in the first group of this qualifying session and is aiming for the first four places to get into the duels.
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Da Costa faster than everyone else in second practice
The Swiss are not among the fastest in the second practice session either. Edoardo Mortara (6th) leads the trio, as he did on Friday. However, he was two tenths slower than Antonio Felix Da Costa.
Nico Müller (11th) and Sébastien Buemi (13th) left some time on the track. They will have to find the missing tenths before qualifying at 11.40 am.
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Porsche celebrates its 75th anniversary
At its home race in Berlin, German manufacturer Porsche is celebrating the 75th anniversary of its own motorsport department. To mark the occasion, legendary Porsche sports cars that have celebrated great successes in the past, such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans, were presented on Friday.
To mark the occasion, the Formula E car will also appear this weekend in an unusual guise: pink. It pays homage to the "pink pig" design with which Porsche competed in the 1971 24 Hours of Le Mans. Stylized butcher lines across the entire car characterize all parts of the pig. Find out the full story here.
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Good morning from Berlin
Bright blue skies greet the blue News crew on Saturday morning - and the weather is set to stay that way all day. So everything is set for a motorsport spectacle on Berlin's Tempelhofer Feld.
Here is a reminder of the day's program: The second free practice session will take place at 9.30 am. This will be followed by qualifying at 11:40 a.m., before the first of two races this weekend gets underway at 4:05 p.m. (live on free-to-air TV on blue Zoom). Follow the action here in the live ticker!
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Barnard fastest in first practice - Swiss driver behind
Briton Taylor Barnard sets the fastest time in the first free practice session on Friday, ahead of Pascal Wehrlein and Jean-Éric Vergne. Edoardo Mortara is the best Swiss driver with the fifth-fastest time. Sébastien Buemi (8th) and Nico Müller (11th) still have some work to do to make up time before the first race on Saturday.
That's it for the first day in Berlin - the action continues on Saturday. See you soon!
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The anniversary
Swiss driver Sébastien Buemi will drive his 150th race in Formula E on Saturday. Find out what he has to say about it at the following link:
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It's already been a talking point
The action on the track had not yet begun, but there was already a surprise on Thursday: long-time Formula E driver Lucas di Grassi is ending his racing career after the current season. The Brazilian has been a fixture since the very first season and was the first winner of the then newly introduced all-electric racing series in Beijing in 2014.
The 41-year-old has driven 153 races to date, standing on the top step of the podium a total of 13 times and winning the drivers' title in the 2016/2017 season. In his long career, di Grassi also drove 18 races in Formula 1 in 2010 without scoring a point.
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The program
As last season, two races will take place in Berlin. It starts on Friday at 4.00 pm with the first free practice session. The second practice session will take place on Saturday morning at 9.30 am, followed by qualifying at 11.40 am and the first race at 4.05 pm (on free-to-air TV on blue Zoom).
On Sunday, there will be another free practice session before qualifying at 11.40 am and the race at 4.05 pm (on free TV on blue Zoom).
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Hello ...
... and welcome to Formula E in Berlin! blue News is live on site and will provide you with updates from the track and behind-the-scenes insights into the electric racing series throughout the weekend. Follow the ticker to make sure you don't miss anything!