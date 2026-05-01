What a day for Nico Müller! In his 70th Formula E race, the 34-year-old drives to a sensational victory in Berlin. Starting from sixth on the grid, the Swiss driver holds back early in order to have more energy at the back. The tactic worked perfectly and he took the lead just after halfway through the race - and never relinquished it until the end.

Müller wins ahead of Nick Cassidy and Oliver Rowland. Fourth place went to another Swiss driver: Edoardo Mortara. The polesitter was able to hold on to the lead at the start, but then fell further and further back. In the end, he just missed out on the podium. Because championship leader Pascal Wehrlein (the German loses a lot of time after a puncture) fails to score points, Mortara takes the lead in the standings.

Sébastien Buemi had a day to forget. The Vaud native had to start from the back of the grid after a poor qualifying session and was unable to make up much ground. He crossed the finish line in 12th place.