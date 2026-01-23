Nicole Koller and Dario Lillo won their first cross-country titles at the Swiss Championships in Leysin. Both athletes secured victory in close races.

Nicole Koller prevailed over defending champion Alessandra Keller with an attack in the final lap. As in the short track event, Rebekka Estermann took the bronze.

In the men's race, the outcome was decided in the final meters. The 24-year-old Lillo won by a margin of three seconds over the 26-year-old Fabio Püntener. Marcel Guerrini took the bronze medal. The defending champion, Filippo Colombo, did not compete due to an injury.

The Swiss national team will now begin preparations for the European Championships, which will take place at Monteceneri from July 29 through August 2.