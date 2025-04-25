Again no scoring, but the first defeat in the playoffs: Nino Niederreiter and the Winnipeg Jets go down 2:7 in St. Louis. Picture: Keystone

The Winnipeg Jets with Nino Niederreiter suffer their first loss in the round of 16 series against the St. Louis Blues. Janis Moser is already under pressure with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Jets won their home games 5:3 and 2:1. In the first game in St. Louis, however, the qualification winners were badly beaten. The Canadians went down 2:7. The home team was already 3-0 up after the first period. After David Gustafsson made it 1:3 in the final period, the visitors only briefly had a glimmer of hope. However, the Blues nipped this in the bud with three more goals in the space of five minutes.

American Cam Flower with a goal and four assists and Russian Pavel Buzhnevich with three goals and an assist were the players of the game. Kyle Connor (minus-4 record) and Mark Scheifele (minus-3), who had characterized the series for Winnipeg so far, had a weak evening. Nino Niederreiter is still waiting for his first scoring point in these playoffs. After 15 minutes of ice time, the 32-year-old from Chur had a balanced record.

Florida steps up against Winnipeg and Moser

Janis Moser already has his back to the wall with the Tampa Bay Lightning. The final score against the Florida Panthers on Thursday was 0-2, as was the series score - after two home games. Compared to the 2:6 at the start, the Lightning did improve and were able to level the game after falling behind early (5th minute). However, Sam Bennett's goal four seconds before the end into the empty net decided the game in favor of the reigning champions.

Good omen for Tampa: Last year, they also lost the first two games against the Panthers in the round of 16 series before Game 3 went to the Lightning. Bad omen: In the end, Florida prevailed 4-1 on its way to its first title in club history.

Akira Schmid made his first appearance in these playoffs for the Vegas Golden Knights. The 24-year-old Swiss goalie replaced Adin Hill in the final period of the 5-2 loss in Minnesota. Schmid saved all nine shots. However, this did not prevent the Knights' second defeat.

