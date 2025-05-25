After a great fight, the national team loses to the USA in the World Championship final 0:1 after overtime and has to settle for silver once again. This is what the Swiss say to SRF after losing the final.

Jan Arnet

Sven Andrighetto: "Disappointment is there, you're empty. We just didn't score a goal, you can't win a game like that. We didn't score a goal in the last final. Maybe we weren't brave enough, it's just a shame. Two silverware doesn't make gold, we have to take the final step! With a few days distance we can certainly be proud, but right now it's very difficult."

Nino Niederreiter: "Difficult, difficult, difficult ... I can't do it" (walks away without saying a word)

Leonardo Genoni: "It's hard, it hurts. We were so good in it, so close. I don't know what was missing in the end. They score the goal, we don't get it done. We'll keep at it and keep trying. We've shown very good games at this World Cup, that gives us hope."

Andres Ambühl: "Last year we already had this disappointment, now again. We wanted more, but unfortunately it wasn't enough again. If you don't score a goal, it's difficult to win."

Patrick Fischer (coach): "It's just sad. We really had the feeling that it would work out today. Once again it was very close. The goal was missing, the offense didn't work the way we wanted it to today. We tried everything, but the Americans played well. We haven't lost a game at this World Cup after 60 minutes. Up until that last shot, we were all convinced we were going to win. It's a shock. But the players can be incredibly proud of their performance."

Lars Weibel (Director National Teams SIHF): "I'm so sorry for the team and the whole staff, they did an incredible job. I've rarely seen such good ice hockey. The crowning finale would have been well deserved. But we've developed further and were on a par with all the top teams. That makes me feel very positive. And the team spirit, the way the team stands together - I've never seen that before."