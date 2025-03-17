The Winnipeg Jets with Nino Niederreiter (right) have another reason to celebrate Keystone

The Winnipeg Jets remain on the road to success in the NHL. The team with Nino Niederreiter wins 3:2 after overtime against the Seattle Kraken.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Nino Niederreiter wins with the Winnipeg Jets against Seattle Kraken 3:2 after overtime.

Niederreiter remains scoreless and has now gone 13 games without a goal.

Marcel Reif, who says he is a fan of Xhaka, disagrees with the Nati captain. Show more

The Jets fell behind 0:2 in the first period on the northeast coast of the USA, but were able to equalize by the middle of the second period. In overtime, defenseman Dylan Samberg secured the win, the third in a row, after just under two minutes. Niederreiter once again failed to score. The Grisons native has now gone 13 games without a goal.

Winnipeg is once again alone at the top of the league standings. With one more game, the Jets have two more points than the Washington Capitals.

Suter and Bichsel lose

Vancouver with Pius Suter had to admit defeat again after two wins. The Canucks lost 1:3 at home to the Utah Hockey Club, a rival in the battle for a playoff spot. Vancouver remains in eighth place in the Western Conference standings, followed by the St. Louis Blues, who are tied on points, and the Calgary Flames and Utah, who are two points behind.

The Dallas Stars were also among the losers on Monday night. The team with Lian Bichsel lost to the in-form Colorado Avalanche 3:4 after overtime in Denver. Canadian Cale Makar, the defenseman with the most scoring points this season, made the difference 34 seconds into the extra period. The Avalanche have won eight of their last nine games.