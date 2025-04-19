The NHL playoffs kick off on Sunday night. Right in the middle of it: Nino Niederreiter, who won the qualifiers with Winnipeg and is one of the favorites.

Luca Betschart

Nino Niederreiter and the Winnipeg Jets are among the favorites for the title as winners of the "Presidents' Trophy" ahead of the start of the NHL playoffs. No team collected more points in the 82 games of the regular season, which means that the Jets will go into the decisive phase of the season at the top of the table for the first time ever. Winnipeg will face the St. Louis Blues in the season opener.

"We were up and down against the back end. But we knew that we could sort of allow that because we had such a good start," Niederreiter summarized in a media session. Nevertheless, the pressure from the pursuers was felt. "It's not as if it's been an easy journey up to this point. But the start gave us an extreme boost to continue playing solidly at the back," said Niederreiter.

A long way to go

However, he doesn't want to overestimate the outcome of the regular season. "I've been on a lot of good teams. Whether it was with Carolina when we made it to the conference final. Or with Minnesota, where I think we should have progressed in one year. We have a very good starting position this year with first place in the regular season," says the 32-year-old. "But it's still a long, hard road to the final."

Niederreiter makes no secret of what winning the Stanley Cup would mean to him. "As a young boy, you dream of moments like this," says the Chur native, adding: "If you have the chance to bring home the Stanley Cup, it's one of the greatest things for an ice hockey player."