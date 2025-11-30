A good night: Nino Niederreiter (m.) scored twice for Winnipeg against Nashville Keystone

The Winnipeg Jets stop their losing streak - and Nino Niederreiter is the big figure with two goals in a 5-2 away win against Roman Josi's Nashville Predators.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Winnipeg Jets, the best team in the last qualifiers, had recently lost four in a row. Nino Niederreiter made it 2-0 in the opening period and scored 21 seconds before the end to make it 5-2. These were goals number 5 and 6 for the Grisons forward this season.

"This win is huge," Niederreiter said with relief. "It was nice to take an early lead and not have to chase a deficit." However, it's not all good now. "We're a fragile group right now," says the four-time World Championship silver medallist. "We now have to build up some momentum and see that the next win comes."

The New Jersey Devils had to surrender the lead in the Eastern Conference after a 3:5 home defeat against Philadelphia. Timo Meier reduced the deficit to 2:4 in the middle third with his ninth goal of the season, but was unable to prevent the defeat. The new leaders are the Tampa Bay Lightning with Bernese defenseman Janis Moser.

Kevin Fiala scored a narrow victory. The player from eastern Switzerland set up the Los Angeles Kings' 2:1 overtime win against Vancouver. There was no Swiss duel between the San Jose Sharks and the Vegas Golden Knights. Goalie Akira Schmid got a break in Las Vegas and saw his team win 4-3 against Philipp Kurashev and Co.