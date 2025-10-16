Nino Niederreiter has started his 15th NHL season. Shortly before his 1000th game in the best league in the world, the Swiss forward looks back - and ahead: to the Olympics, the home World Championship and the big dream of the Stanley Cup.

The new NHL season began a week ago with eleven Swiss players currently on the roster. Nino Niederreiter has the most games under his belt. The 33-year-old forward has played 972 games in the best field hockey league in the world, scoring 241 goals and 241 assists.

Normally, the Grisons native will soon reach many milestones: 1,000 NHL games and the 500-point scoring mark. Of course, the scoring points thing is cool, says Nino Niederreiter at a media event, but emphasizes: "The thousand games are certainly the most valuable. As a young player, you have a dream of playing an NHL game - and then you think it would be cool to maybe have 500. And now you're about to play 1000 games."

Lurking close behind him is his friend and former Nashville teammate Roman Josi with 966 NHL games. Number 3 is Mark Streit with 820 appearances.

Niederreiter has played for the Winnipeg Jets since 2023. Although the Canadian city is often bitterly cold, the euphoria surrounding the team is huge. "The coolest thing about Winnipeg is just how much the team means to the city. Most of the time you still have football, baseball, basketball or something - it's really just field hockey there. You just notice that everywhere you go," enthuses Niederreiter, adding that the organization is set up accordingly. "They give you everything you need - that's certainly of great value to the players," he says confidently.

The veteran currently has a somewhat new role internally. Previously, it was mostly about keeping himself safe against the scoring lines. Now some creativity is also required from his line. "At the same time, I have to make sure I stay true to my game," he says.

High expectations

What advice would he give his younger self? "Enjoy every minute you have on the ice. It's hard to believe that it's been 15 years since I played my first NHL game. It happened so quickly," he says and adds: "The most important thing is to enjoy what you're doing. And not always be too dogged."

What has changed the most in his time in the NHL? On the one hand, the league has become younger. On the other hand, there used to be a lot more role players like goons or power play specialists. "Now, from the first to the fourth line, they're all super skaters who can also be creative," Niederreiter sums up.

Nino Niederreiter feels at home in Winnipeg. KEYSTONE

In the previous season, Winnipeg won the Presidents' Trophy as the best team in the main round, but then failed to make the playoff quarter-finals. "The pressure is certainly high. The expectation is that we'll get very far with our experience. But if you look at our division with Dallas, Colorado and Minnesota, it's a bomb group (Central Division, editor's note). We want to be in the best possible position to get into the playoffs."

Special season with big highlights

A long stay in the playoffs would of course mean that Niederreiter would miss the national team at the home World Championship (starts on May 15 in Zurich and Fribourg). "I'll take it as it comes," says Niederreiter. "Of course I'd love to be at the World Championship, but my ultimate goal is the Stanley Cup. We'll do everything we can for that and play 82 games. If it works out with the World Championship, then it would be cool, but I want to stay in the NHL as long as possible."

After losing the last World Championship final (0:1 against the USA), Niederreiter said that they had wanted the win too much - unfortunately, no one was able to call up their top performances as a result. Does he have a recipe to prevent such a blockade from happening again for the national team players? "We have to be more active. We were always waiting for something to happen," says Niederreiter. "If you get a goal early, you can at least react - instead of waiting for the opponent to do something. Of course, that makes the game much more difficult. That's what we have to do better in the future," he explains.

Niederreiter will certainly be playing for Switzerland at the 2026 Olympic Games in Milan Cortina in February. "I'm really looking forward to the Olympics and already have the Games on my radar," he emphasizes. Due to the geographical proximity, many Swiss fans will certainly be there, as well as some family members. The level is very high, even without Russia, and the title is "extremely difficult".

"We are an underdog. When the best play against the best, it's a good chance to test ourselves and see where we stand." Niederreiter is particularly excited about a fellow countryman from the NHL: "I hope Pius Suter (St. Louis Blues) is there, I've never played with him before. It's going to be a cool thing."

Which Swiss NHL players would Niederreiter choose for his starting six? "(Timo) Meier, (Nico) Hischier and (Kevin) Fiala, then (Roman) Josi and (Jonas) Siegenthaler in the back." And himself? "I'll be in the second line at some point," he laughs.