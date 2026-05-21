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Fifth World Championship game in the ticker Niederreiter scores a brace - the field hockey team makes it 4:1 against Great Britain

Andreas Lunghi

21.5.2026

The Swiss ice hockey team has started the home World Championship with four wins. The next must-win game awaits on Thursday evening against Great Britain. Follow the game here in the live ticker from 20:20!

21.05.2026, 19:21

21.05.2026, 22:35

Schweiz vs. Grossbritannien
4:1 *
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  • 59th minute

    The last two minutes are underway

    The fans are already celebrating their team before the end of the match. Switzerland are on the verge of their fifth win in their fifth World Cup match.

  • 56th minute

    The Nati controls the action

    Great Britain hardly gets any more puck possession in the final minutes and is therefore unable to create any scoring chances. Four minutes left to play.

  • 53rd minute

    Goal for Switzerland!

    The fourth goal is finally scored! Niederreiter completes a quick counter-attack via Hischier and Meier and scores to make it 4:1. The decider in this game?

  • 51st minute

    Meier only hits the crossbar

    Almost the fourth Swiss goal! Meier shoots from an acute angle and celebrates the supposed goal. After studying the video, the referees recognize that the disc only lands on the edge of the goal.

  • 49th minute

    The British survive the short-handed situation

    Although the Nati are pinning their opponents in their own zone, the fourth goal just won't come. The Swiss shots are blocked several times. The penalty has expired.

  • 47th minute

    Penalty against Great Britain

    A British player is then sent to the penalty box for two minutes after a hook. The chance for Switzerland to increase the lead to 4:1 while outnumbered.

  • 46th minute

    Switzerland survives the double short-handed situation

    Hischier, Malgin and Moser put up an excellent fight while short-handed. Hischier is even able to intercept a pass and break free. Shortly afterwards, the national team is complete again and survives the hot phase unscathed.

  • 44th minute

    Next penalty: double overtime for the Brits

    Riat then shoots the ball out of play while short-handed and receives the next penalty for time delay. The Brits can play with double overtime for over a minute.

  • 43rd minute

    Penalty against Switzerland

    Niederreiter is sent off for 2 minutes after tripping. Will Great Britain now even manage to score the equalizer?

  • 41st minute

    The game continues

    20 minutes left to play. Will Switzerland get their fifth win in the fifth game?

  • 40th minute

    The middle third is played

    Switzerland are in control and go into the final period with a two-goal lead.

  • 35th minute

    Goal for Great Britain

    The British shorten the lead! After a counter-attack, Berra lets a shot from an acute angle rebound to the middle, where Joshua Waller is ready to cross the line. For the first time this evening, the British can celebrate.

  • 35th minute

    Great Britain complete

    Switzerland apply a lot of pressure and fire several shots at the British goal. But the shot doesn't go in. The British are complete again.

  • 33rd minute

    Penalty against Great Britain

    Halbert overdoes it in a duel with Rochette and is sent to the cool box for two minutes for holding. Can the Nati score the first powerplay goal of the evening?

  • 31st minute

    Swiss powerplay at five-on-five

    The Nati push for the 4:0! First Moser misses a great chance, then the line around Hischier, Meier and Rochette gets really busy. But Great Britain's goalie Mat Robson is able to prevent the fourth goal for the time being.

  • 29th minute

    Goal for Switzerland! Knak makes it 3:0

    After a blocked shot from Riat, the disc lands right in front of Knak, who has no trouble sliding the disc into the empty net to score his first goal of the tournament.

  • 25th minute

    Egli is back - Malgin misses the third goal

    While the Brits struggle to establish themselves in the offensive zone with one man more, Switzerland have a good chance to make it 3:0 through Malgin, but his shot flies past the box. Nevertheless, Switzerland survives the penalty without any damage.

  • 23rd minute

    Penalty against Switzerland

    Egli is sent off for 2 minutes for tripping. Powerplay for Great Britain.

  • 22nd minute

    Goal for Switzerland! Hischier increases to 2:0

    Perfect start to the middle third: After a bad pass by Great Britain, Hischier gets the disc in the opposing zone and scores the second goal for the Swiss team.

  • 22nd minute

    Jäger is back

    After being hit by a puck in the first period and disappearing into the dressing room, Jäger is back on the ice.

  • 21st minute

    The game continues

    How is Switzerland doing in the middle third?

  • 20th minute

    End of 1st period

    Switzerland leads 1:0 against Great Britain after 20 minutes. However, the Swiss performance is not yet really convincing - despite a shot ratio of 18:3. The Swiss are still making too many mistakes. There is certainly still room for improvement in this respect.

  • 18th minute

    It's getting dangerous in front of Berra

    The Brits establish themselves in the Swiss zone for the first time and put the puck on goal from the blue line. Berni deflects dangerously and the puck flies into Berra's box. One more good save!

  • 17th minute

    Powerplay not exploited

    The Swiss let the ice run, but rarely get a shot on goal. The British defend themselves and survive this short-handed situation.

  • 15th minute

    That hurts!

    The Swiss powerplay is on and Josi takes a shot from the blue line. Jäger takes Robson's view and tries to deflect. He is hit by the puck and goes down with a pained face. He gets up again himself, but disappears into the dressing room straight away.

  • 15th minute

    Penalty against Great Britain

    David Clements shoots the puck out of play and is sent to the cool box for 2 minutes.

  • 15th minute

    The stadium cheers - wrongly

    Switzerland once again establishes itself in the opposition zone. Roman Josi is played free on the left and fires a wrist shot. It hits the right post! The crowd had already seen the goal. The referees have confirmed by video review that it wasn't.

  • 13th minute

    Switzerland have everything under control, but ...

    ... the British have much more of the game than in the first few minutes. The Swiss are also making more and more bad passes. But so far only in the middle zone.

  • 11th minute

    Next good Swiss chance

    Andrighetto plays a pass into the path of Rochette on the right. The 24-year-old has not yet set his sights properly and shoots wide of Robson's goal.

  • 10th minute

    Great Britain with more possession

    The Brits gain more possession, but get nowhere with it. Switzerland is back in the opposing zone and Robson has to fend off two shots from distance.

  • 8th minute

    Berra saves again!

    Rochette plays a bad pass in the opponent's zone and initiates the British counter-attack. Kirk is set up on the left, but fails to beat Berra, who shifts at lightning speed.

  • 8th minute

    It's just Switzerland playing

    Great Britain hardly gets out of their own zone at this stage. Switzerland are making the game fast and are increasingly skilful in running the ball. Everything seems to be going a little too fast for the British.

  • 6th minute

    Nino Niederreiter shoots Switzerland into the lead!

    Now it's going too fast for the Brits! Egli plays the disc into the middle zone, where Josi passes across. Nino Niederreiter escapes through the middle and hammers the disc under the roof of the goal with a wrist shot.

  • 5th minute

    Berra tested for the first time

    Dean Kukan misplaces the disc at the opponent's blue line and it promptly goes the other way. Davies escapes and fails to beat Reto Berra with a backhand. The Brits are back to full strength.

  • 4th minute

    Good finish from Meier

    Timo Meier is released in the right face-off circle and takes a direct shot. Robson moves with him and has no trouble with the direct shot.

  • 3rd minute

    Penalty against Great Britain

    Cole Shudra is sent to the penalty bench for 2 minutes for a leg challenge. The Swiss powerplay was excellent against Austria - will it be the same today?

  • 3rd minute

    Switzerland take control

    The Swiss immediately take control of the game and make their moves in the opposing zone. A first shot from the blue line is not yet a major threat to the British goalkeeper Robson.

  • 1st minute

    Start of the game

    The game is underway and Great Britain wins the first face-off! After a few seconds, Damien Riat runs down the left wing. A two-on-one situation arises for the Swiss. However, Riat's cross-ice pass is blocked by a British player.

  • The line-up is here: this is how Switzerland will play against Great Britain

    Record-breaking goalkeeper Leonardo Genoni gets a break, with Reto Berra between the posts for the first time at this World Cup.

  • Leonardo Genoni makes history

    For goalkeeper Leonardo Genoni, the 9-0 win against Austria was also very special on a personal level. He kept a clean sheet for the 13th time at a World Championship - a world record! After the game, the 38-year-old was relaxed: "I didn't know this record existed."

  • "The future of Swiss ice hockey"

    Théo Rochette shone against Austria with a brace. It was the world championship rookie's first two goals at a world championship. After the game, line-mate Sven Andrighetto was full of praise for the 24-year-old in an interview with blue Sport: "He's the future of Swiss ice hockey."

  • Great Britain a must-win, or not?

    On paper, Great Britain should not be too big a hurdle. Nevertheless, national team coach Jan Cadieux emphasized after the 9:0 win against Austria that the newly promoted team can also play ice hockey and should not be underestimated. "People are making a big mistake if they think Great Britain is just an up-and-comer," said the 46-year-old.

  • Hello ...

    ... and welcome to the Swiss national team's fifth game at this year's Ice Hockey World Championship in Zurich and Fribourg. Jan Cadieux's team will be playing Great Britain from 20:20 and you can watch it live here!

    • Show more

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