Goal in the video Niederreiter scores and wins in duel with Josi

SDA

19.10.2025 - 08:00

Nino Niederreiter celebrates his fourth win in a row with the Winnipeg Jets. In the 4:1 win against Roman Josi's Nashville Predators, the Grisons forward scored two goals.

Keystone-SDA

19.10.2025, 08:00

19.10.2025, 08:07

Niederreiter scored midway through the first period to make it 2-0 and set up the Jets' fourth goal on the power play. While the Swiss forward was able to get on the scoresheet for the third time in a row, Josi remained without an assist or goal after previously scoring three times in three games. At 24:19 minutes, the Bern native was on the ice longer than any other outfield player, but was also unable to prevent his team's third defeat in a row.

In the game between the St. Louis Blues and the Dallas Stars, there was also a Swiss clash. Pius Suter got the better of Lian Bichsel in a 3-1 win for the Blues. Suter marked the final score with a goal into the empty net after the Stars had reduced the deficit shortly before. Bichsel assisted on the tying goal.

Fourth win in a row for the Devils - Fiala scores

It was a successful evening for the Swiss trio at the New Jersey Devils. The team of Nico Hischier, Timo Meier and Jonas Siegenthaler beat the Edmonton Oilers 5:3 and celebrated their fourth win in a row. Hischier shone with two assists.

Kevin Fiala scored a goal and a point in the Los Angeles Kings' 4-3 overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. The Swiss forward managed to tie the game at 3-3 after trailing 3-0, but the franchise from California was unable to successfully catch up in the form of a win.

Janis Moser lost 3-2 with the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Columbus Blue Jackets, while Philipp Kurashev suffered a 3-0 defeat with the San Jose Sharks in front of a home crowd against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Goalie Akira Schmid did not play for the Vegas Golden Knights.

