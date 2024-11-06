Nino Niederreiter (left) scores his 6th and 7th goals of the season against Utah Keystone

Nino Niederreiter can celebrate another win with the Winnipeg Jets in his anniversary game in the NHL. The Grisons native scores twice in his 900th game of the regular season.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Nino Niederreiter has now played his 900th regular-season game in the NHL. He scores two goals in his anniversary game against Utah.

Kevin Fiala also scores. The player from eastern Switzerland wins 5:1 with the Los Angeles Lakers against the Minnesota Wild, scoring to give them a 2:1 lead.

Pius Suter wins 5-1 with the Vancouver Canucks against the Anaheim Ducks, while Janis Moser's Tampa Bay loses 3-2 against St. Louis. Show more

His Winnipeg Jets celebrated their twelfth win of the season, their fourth in a row, with a 3-0 win at home against Utah in their 13th game of the season. Niederreiter scored the goal in the final period to make it 2-0, beating the visitors' goalie Karel Vejmelka with a feint. With just under three minutes remaining, the Grisons native scored into an empty net for the final score.

These were Niederreiter's 6th and 7th goals of the season, making him his team's third-highest scorer.

Fiala also scores

Kevin Fiala was also able to celebrate a win with a goal. The player from eastern Switzerland won 5:1 with the Los Angeles Lakers away from home against his former team Minnesota Wild. Fiala scored shortly before the second intermission on the power play to give his team a 2:1 lead. The MVP of the last World Championship, who now has seven goals for the season, scored again in the fourth game after his internal suspension imposed by his club for missing a meeting. It was the Kings' 8th win in their 14th game.

Suter wins, Moser loses

Pius Suter also came off the ice victorious in his Vancouver Canucks' 5-1 win in Anaheim, but did not get on the scoresheet. Janis Moser suffered a defeat with Tampa Bay. The Lightning ended their run of four straight away games with a 2:3 loss in St. Louis. It was the third loss in a row for the team with the Bernese defenseman.

