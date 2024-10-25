The Winnipeg Jets continue to march from victory to victory in the National Hockey League (NHL). Nino Niederreiter helps the Jets to victory with two goals.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Nino Niederreiter is still unbeaten with the Winnipeg Jets.

He contributed two goals to the 4-3 win against the Seattle Kraken.

Nico Hischier also scores twice. However, the New Jersey Devils lost 3:5 in Detroit. Show more

Niederreiter tied the game at 1-1 after 24 minutes in the second period in the 4-3 overtime win over the Seattle Kraken. After 44 minutes, the Grisons native also scored the winning goal in Winnipeg's service to make it 3-1. Niederreiter has already scored four goals in the first seven games of the season.

The Winnipeg Jets finished last season with eight wins in a row. Now they've strung together another seven wins to start the new season. Nikolaj Ehlers, the son of Visp coach Heinz Ehlers, scored the 4:3 winning goal in overtime.

Like Niederreiter, Nico Hischier also scored two goals for the New Jersey Devils - Hischier's 6th and 7th goals of the season. Nevertheless, New Jersey lost 3:5 in Detroit. The Tampa Bay Lightning with Janis Moser suffered a defeat. In their 4-2 defeat against the Minnesota Wild, Tampa Bay at least managed to be the first team this season to briefly take the lead against Minnesota (2-1). Kevin Fiala celebrated a 3-2 home win with the Los Angeles Kings against the San Jose Sharks.

