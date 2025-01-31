Nino Niederreiter congratulates goal scorer Vladislav Namestnikov. For the Swiss forward, the assist equals his 470th scoring point in the NHL regular season. Picture: Keystone

The Winnipeg Jets celebrate their fifth win in a row in the NHL on Friday night. Nino Niederreiter celebrates two anniversaries in the 6-2 win in Boston.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 32-year-old Grisons native made the decisive pass to scorer Vladislav Namestnikov when the visitors took the early lead in overtime. It was Niederreiter's 470th goal in the 940th game of the regular season. He has 236 goals and 234 assists in the best ice hockey league in the world. So far this season, the striker has contributed 13 goals and 14 assists to the Jets' soaring success. The franchise from the Canadian province of Manitoba has scored by far the most goals of any team in the league and is the undisputed leader in the West.

The Los Angeles Kings are also still on course for the play-offs - despite their fourth defeat in a row. The team with Kevin Fiala went down 3-0 to the Tampa Bay Lightning. The player from eastern Switzerland failed to score for the second time in a row. Janis Moser was still missing for the Lightning due to injury.

The Chicago Blackhawks are back on the losing track. After winning two days earlier in Tampa, Philipp Kurashev's team suffered a 2:3 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes, their eighth defeat in the last ten games and 35th of the season. The Swiss forward had a minus-2 rating after just ten minutes of ice time.