The Winnipeg Jets land a surprising win to kick off the new NHL season. Nino Niederreiter provides two assists in the 6-0 win in Edmonton.

In his 980th game in North America's top ice hockey league, the 32-year-old forward had his stick in play for the first two goals and thus played a decisive role in the Jets' successful start to the season. With three goals in the middle third within five minutes, the visitors finally decided the game and the surprisingly clear result.

While the Winnipeg Jets failed at the first opportunity in last year's playoffs, the Edmonton Oilers advanced to the final and gave the Florida Panthers a run for their money. This season too, the Oilers with their superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are among the big favorites to win the Stanley Cup. This makes the Jets' resounding victory all the more impressive. A good omen for the Oilers: they already opened last season with a heavy defeat. Back then, they lost 1:8 to the Vancouver Canucks.

The same Canucks have now produced a false start to the new season. In the Canadian duel against the Calgary Flames, they squandered a 4:1 lead and found themselves trailing 4:5 midway through the final period. J.T. Miller saved the home team with his goal 98 seconds before the end of regulation time to send the game into overtime. However, it was Connor Zary who scored the winning goal for the Flames. Swiss forward Pius Suter was missing for the Canucks due to injury.

Nino Niederreiter (left) and the Winnipeg Jets score six times in Edmonton Keystone

