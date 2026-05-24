The Carolina Hurricanes equalize in the NHL playoff semi-final against the Montreal Canadiens. Ex-Biel player Nikolaj Ehlers scores in overtime to make it 3-2.

Nikolaj Ehlers, the son of the last SCB coach Heinz Ehlers, scored in the fourth minute of overtime off an exemplary assist from Mark Jankowski. The 30-year-old Dane had already made it 2:1 for the Hurricanes in the middle period after a fine individual performance.

The best-of-7 series between the first qualifier (Carolina) and the fourth-placed team in the Eastern Conference is now tied 1-1. Game 3 will take place in Montreal on Tuesday night. In the second semi-final, the Vegas Golden Knights lead Colorado Avalanche 2-0 thanks to two away wins.