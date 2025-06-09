After the wedding at the end of 2012, now the first offspring: Damien and Nina Brunner. Screenshot Instagram

Swiss sports couple Nina and Damien Brunner have had a baby. Their daughter Mila was born at the beginning of June.

Nina and Damien Brunner have become parents for the first time. The famous sports couple (Damien has had a successful career as a professional ice hockey player, Nina won bronze at the 2024 Olympics) are celebrating the birth of their daughter Mila, who was born on June 1. "Welcome to the world, little one. Our hearts are full," they shared the beautiful news via Instagram. There were numerous congratulations for the couple, including former figure skater Sarah van Berkel, HC Lugano President Vicky Mantegazza and skiing legend Vreni Schneider

The Brunners have been a couple since 2013 and got married in November 2021.