Nina and Damien Brunner have become parents for the first time. The famous sports couple (Damien has had a successful career as a professional ice hockey player, Nina won bronze at the 2024 Olympics) are celebrating the birth of their daughter Mila, who was born on June 1. "Welcome to the world, little one. Our hearts are full," they shared the beautiful news via Instagram. There were numerous congratulations for the couple, including former figure skater Sarah van Berkel, HC Lugano President Vicky Mantegazza and skiing legend Vreni Schneider
The Brunners have been a couple since 2013 and got married in November 2021.