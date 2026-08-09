Swiss beach volleyball players Nina Brunner and Tanja Hüberli are in the final of the Elite16 tournament in Hamburg, which begins Sunday evening at 6 p.m.

Beach Volleyball Nina Brunner and Tanja Hüberli will play in the final in Hamburg

They will face Anastasija Samoilova and Tina Graudina, Latvia's 2025 world champion pair.

In Sunday morning’s semifinal, the Swiss pair successfully avenged their earlier loss to Valentina Gottardi and Reka Orsi Toth. Back in early May in Brasilia, the two had been eliminated by the Italians in the quarterfinals; this time, Brunner and Hüberli won 21–8, 21–18.