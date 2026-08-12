With their tournament victory on Sunday in Hamburg, the beach volleyball duo Nina Brunner and Tanja Hüberli have gained a lot of confidence heading into the European Championships. In their comeback year, things are going better than expected.

This stunning victory took even Nina Brunner and Tanja Hüberli by surprise. “We never would have expected to win an Elite 16 tournament in the very first year of our comeback together,” Hüberli emphasizes. And Brunner adds, “This is anything but a given.”

Neither of them knew how quickly they would get back to their top form. After winning the Olympic medal she’d been aiming for in Paris, Nina Brunner took some time off and became a mother for the first time in June a year ago. Hüberli had to fight her way back after a foot injury. “We definitely started this challenge at a bit of a disadvantage,” she told Keystone-SDA with a laugh. “It certainly wasn’t an advantage. But it definitely helped that nobody was feeling any pressure.”

"Don't focus too much on the result"

The long-term goal that brought the successful duo from the cantons of Zug and Schwyz back together is the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. However, things went very well right from the start. In Saquarema, Brunner/Hüberli finished in third place; in Brasília and Gstaad, they reached the quarterfinals; and in Ostrava, they made it to the round of 16. “We didn’t play at all the way we wanted to,” Brunner says self-critically.

In general, one of their strengths is that they “don’t focus too much on a specific result,” but instead constantly look for ways to improve. However, the team from Central Switzerland was also completely satisfied with their performance in Hamburg. “Unbelievable,” says Tanja Hüberli, beaming. “We’re overwhelmed—by the tournament victory, but also by our performance.” Nina Brunner notes, “We’re back among the world’s best.”

"Not quite at the Olympic level yet"

Hüberli points out that a victory like this at the highest level is anything but a given. “It’s not as if we’ve won many of these before.” This isn’t “business as usual.” “We didn’t win our first one until 2024, and even that took an enormous amount of hard work.” Overall, this was their third triumph at this level in Hamburg.

Still, the Schwyz native from Reichenburg doesn’t yet see herself and her partner at the same level as when they won the Olympic bronze medal under the Eiffel Tower two years ago. “Not quite there yet,” she believes. There are, however, some aspects that might even be better. “The experience we’ve gained from major events, including winning the medal, can give you a certain sense of calm in those decisive moments.” The pair still sees room for improvement, especially on the side-out—when it comes to winning the “mandatory points” on the opponent’s serve.

The victory in Hamburg naturally brought with it a bit of stress. The break before the start of the European Championships in Poland on Wednesday was short. On Monday, Brunner, Hüberli, and their team traveled via Gdańsk to Stare Jablonki. Always by their side: their little daughter Mila, just over a year old. Traveling in Europe is a bit easier, says the mother with satisfaction. Everything feels a bit more familiar. So, before Hamburg, they decided against a second trip to South America for the tournament in Rio. In hindsight, it was perfect planning.

"The immense joy of having a child"

Basically, though, the little family is in great shape. Dad, former pro hockey player Damien Brunner, is always there. It’s not as if the tournaments go out of their way to cater to children, as is increasingly the case in tennis with the WTA. But: “People are very open, and it’s a pretty relaxed atmosphere,” says Nina Brunner. “Everyone actually really enjoys having a child around, and I never feel like she’s getting in the way—for example, during practice.” The two are looking forward to Stare Jablonki in the Masurian Lake District anyway. “It’s a beautiful place—it feels a bit like a vacation,” says Hüberli.

Starting Wednesday, however, the focus will naturally be on the sport. The pair have already been European champions together twice—in 2021 and 2023—and have won silver twice. Prior to that, Hüberli had already won a silver medal (with Tanja Goricanec). “When you’ve just won an Elite16 tournament, the others definitely have you on their list for the medals,” says Tanja Hüberli with a smile. They haven’t really talked much about their goals yet. Just as it’s worked out so well for them recently.