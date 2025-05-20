A long journey and then a media marathon in Herning: Nino Niederreiter is hungry for more after his lightning strike against Kazakhstan. Picture: Keystone

Switzerland don't know who their quarter-final opponents are at the World Championships in Denmark and Sweden until late in the evening. But that doesn't matter. Nino Niederreiter remembers that this wasn't always the case.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Nino Niederreiter says it clearly: "I'm hungry," says the Winnipeg Jets forward after the 4:1 win against Kazakhstan at the World Championships and laughs. He means it literally, but it also fits in with the Swiss ice hockey team's new self-image. The goal is no longer the World Championship quarter-finals as it was a few years ago, which is now a must. It has to be a medal.

For this reason, the 32-year-old NHL star is embarking on a truly mammoth journey. He flew from the Canadian prairie via Minneapolis and Amsterdam to Denmark, arrived at the arena 40 minutes before the warm-up, had head coach Patrick Fischer briefly explain the most important moves and then took to the ice for the final group game.

Croissants instead of pasta

"I really wanted to play one more match before the quarter-finals," says Niederreiter. The preparation was special, to say the least. "Normally it's pasta, but now it was croissants." No wonder, he's hungry.

"It's national pride," says the Grisons native, explaining his motivation. And: "I also see that something is achievable for our team every year." That wasn't always the case. Niederreiter was part of the first silver medal of the modern era back in 2013 and remembers: "The attitude and mentality have changed. When (coach) Sean Simpson came in back then and said 'we're dreaming of a medal', we all laughed at each other. 'That's not even possible'."

Patrick Fischer, Simpson's assistant coach at the time, remembers it a little differently. "It was the team that was talking about the medal," he says. "The groove came from them." Whatever the case, it was the start of a steady development. "We should think big," Niederreiter emphasizes. "And we've made great progress since then."

No more complexes

In the nine years that Fischer has been in charge, his self-confidence in his own abilities has continued to grow. He only missed out on the quarter-finals on his debut in 2016. In the first few years, it was still close from time to time, but now getting through the preliminary round is no longer a goal, it's a must. Part of this development is that the Swiss have become physically better and more players have been selected who can hold their own against the "big boys".

"We are aware that we can play good field hockey," emphasizes Fischer. "We know that our opponents are also incredibly good. But we've shed our complexes." They are now at a point where they know they can win a game offensively, but also defensively. "That wasn't the case before." And as the saying goes: offense wins matches, defense wins titles. Or in Switzerland's case, at least medals so far.

The matches during the season in the Euro Hockey Tour against Sweden, Finland and the Czech Republic, in which Switzerland has participated for three years thanks to Russia's exclusion, are invaluable. "That's extremely important. We used to only play against them at the World Cup, but now we always do," says Fischer.

The opponent of choice is Bülach

This is another reason why the Swiss did not think too much about their quarter-final opponent after the match against Kazakhstan, for whom they had to wait until late in the evening. "At this level, all the top nations are on an equal footing tactically," explained Fischer. "It's the details that make the difference. It's about bringing the energy and the ultimate determination to the ice." And so, when asked about his preferred opponent in the quarter-finals, the national coach said with mischief in his eyes: "Bülach."

The opponent on Thursday will be a little stronger. At least Nino Niederreiter will have had something substantial to eat by then. The hunger for precious metal, however, remains.