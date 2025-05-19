Last year, Nino Niederreiter was part of the Swiss team that won World Championship silver in the Czech Republic. Picture: sda

Nino Niederreiter has been released by the Winnipeg Jets and will join the Swiss national ice hockey team at the World Championships in Denmark and Sweden.

Luca Betschart

After being eliminated in the NHL playoff quarter-finals, Niederreiter is expected in Herning and will certainly be available for the Swiss in the quarter-finals, but possibly already in the last group game against Kazakhstan on Tuesday. Niederreiter was eliminated with the Jets in the sixth game of the playoff quarter-finals against the Dallas Stars. In the 13 playoff games, Niederreiter scored four goals and contributed two assists.

The 32-year-old takes the place of captain Nico Hischier in Patrick Fischer's team, who is out due to injury, and brings additional offensive power to the team. "It's obviously bitter for Nino that the playoffs ended like this, but it's a huge win for us," says Head Coach Patrick Fischer. "With his experience, commitment and leadership qualities, he's an important addition to our team."

Aeschlimann subsequently nominated

In addition, Sandro Aeschlimann has been nominated as a further goalkeeper. This completes the goalie trio with Leonardo Genoni, Stéphane Charlin and Aeschlimann. Akira Schmid, however, who lost with the Vegas Golden Knights to the Edmonton Oilers in the second round of the NHL playoffs, will not be traveling to Denmark.

"Schmid would understandably like to play, but would need a game or two to find his way into the tournament after arriving from North America," explains national team director Lars Weibel, while emphasizing: "Akira's commitment to the national team is undisputed - he remains a reliable option for the future."