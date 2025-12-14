Nino Niederreiter wins his 1000th game in the NHL regular season Keystone

In his 1000th game in the NHL regular season, Nino Niederreiter wins with the Winnipeg Jets against the Washington Capitals with a commanding 5-1 victory.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The man from Chur is the first Swiss player to reach this mark; he was on the ice for a good 15 minutes in the Jets' victory. "I think everyone wanted to win tonight to make it an even more special night," Niederreiter told the official NHL website after the game.

Victories for several Swiss players

In addition to Niederreiter, other Swiss players celebrated successes on Sunday night Swiss time. The New Jersey Devils with Nico Hischier and Jonas Siegenthaler on the ice won 4:1 against the Anaheim Ducks. The third Swiss Timo Meier was missing for the Devils for family reasons.

It was the first home win for the Devils since November 26, when they won 3-2 in overtime against the St. Louis Blues.

Philipp Kurashev was also victorious with the San Jose Sharks. After a hard-fought game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, they won 6:5 in overtime.

The third period was decisive for the victory. While the Sharks were still trailing 1:5 at the start, they scored four times in around ten minutes to secure the overtime win.

Janis Moser scores, but still loses

Meanwhile, Janis Moser suffered a defeat. With the Tampa Bay Lightning, he lost 2:3 to the New York Islanders. Moser scored in the third period to tie the game at 2:2, a goal that ultimately sent Tampa into overtime and a penalty shootout. Moser and his team lost there.

The Nashville Predators with Roman Josi also suffered a 4-2 defeat against the Colorado Avalanche. It was Colorado's eleventh home win in a row.

The Vegas Golden Knights, on the other hand, celebrated an away win. Goalie Akira Schmid's team beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2. Schmid did not play.

Kevin Fiala was the last Swiss player to play. He and the Los Angeles Kings lost 2-1 in overtime against the Calgary Flames. The Kings' goalie Darcy Kuemper had previously made 36 saves.