The home World Cup on September 21 will be an emotional finale: Olympic mountain bike champion Nino Schurter will bid farewell to top-class sport for good in Lenzerheide.

Schurter announced his decision in a video message on Instagram on Saturday. The 39-year-old from Graubünden will forgo the final two World Cup races in North America and thus end his outstanding career on home soil. It had been known for some time that he would retire from top-class sport after this season.

An unprecedented career comes to an end for Schurter in Lenzerheide. The Grisons native has won a complete set of Olympic medals and was Olympic champion in Rio in 2016. In addition to ten World Championship titles in cross-country, he is also the record winner in the World Cup with 36 successes - the last one last year in Val di Sole.

In the week before his farewell race in Lenzerheide, Schurter will attack again at his home World Championships in Crans-Montana.

