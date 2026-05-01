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Tennis Nishikori announces the end of his career

SDA

1.5.2026 - 11:23

Kei Nishikori says goodbye to professional tennis at the end of the season
Kei Nishikori says goodbye to professional tennis at the end of the season
Keystone

Kei Nishikori is ending his career after the current season. The Japanese player announced this on Instagram on Friday: "I would have liked to continue my career, I gave it my all."

Keystone-SDA

01.05.2026, 11:23

The former world number 4 has been struggling with physical problems for years. The 36-year-old currently occupies position 464 in the world rankings.

Nishikori made his debut on the professional tour in 2007 and won his first ATP title in Delray Beach in 2008. His last title came in Brisbane in 2019. He is the first Japanese player to reach the final of a Grand Slam tournament (he lost to Marin Cilic at the US Open in 2014) and the first Japanese player to reach the top 10 of the world rankings. His successes include twelve titles on the main tour and an Olympic bronze medal, which he won in Rio in 2016.

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