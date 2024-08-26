What's happening at the US Open? Our daily ticker will keep you up to date with the most important events in New York.
- The US Open 2024 kicked off on Monday.
- Two of the three Swiss hopefuls have already been eliminated. Dominic Stricker was surprisingly defeated by Argentinian Francisco Comesana in four sets, Viktorija Golubic had no chance against Paula Badosa.
- Stan Wawrinka will play against the Italian Mattia Bellucci on Tuesday.
Sinner confident after a disastrous start
The tennis world waited with bated breath to see how Jannik Sinner would react to the announcement of his positive doping test in March and his acquittal. Disastrous at first: the world number 1 lost seven of the first nine games against the American Mackenzie McDonald (ATP 140), who was actually playing in a completely different league, and was trailing in the set and break. But then the 23-year-old South Tyrolean turned on the heat and never even came close to losing 2:6, 6:2, 6:1, 6:2. Another American youngster, Alex Michelsen (ATP 49), awaits in the 2nd round.
Swiatek despite 41 easy mistakes
World No. 1 Iga Swiatek does not make a convincing impression at her start to the US Open, but fights her way through the 1st round.
Swiatek made no fewer than 41 unforced errors against Kamilla Rakhimova (WTA 104), who had actually lost in the last round of qualifying. It took her almost two hours to prevail 6:4, 7:6 (8:6). Swiatek fended off three set points in a row in the tie-break of the second set. The 23-year-old Pole has only lost once in the first round at 23 Grand Slam tournaments - in 2019 at Wimbledon against Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic.
Nishioka collapses on the court
The heat in New York claims its first victim. The Japanese player Yoshihito Nishioka (ATP 53) fights in the 5th set against the Serb Miomir Kecmanovic, who is ranked one place lower in the world rankings, for a place in the 2nd round. But suddenly nothing works for the 28-year-old. He slumps down in pain and lies on the floor. While Nishioka receives treatment, his opponent sits down on the floor next to him. Nishioka is eventually taken off the court in a wheelchair.
Later, the Japanese player is able to reassure his fans: "Thank you all for the support. I apologize for worrying you." He had had cramps in his legs and hips, and then his shoulder blades and thighs were also affected.
Muchova wins the point with a magic shot
Karolina Muchova makes a strong start to this year's US Open and quickly takes a 4:1 lead against Katie Volynets. In the sixth game, the Czech then manages a magic shot that is rarely seen. But see for yourself.
Wawrinka must save Swiss honor
Only two Swiss men and one Swiss woman have qualified for the US Open. Dominic Stricker and Viktorija Golubic have already been eliminated. Only Stan Wawrinka can ensure that there is still something to celebrate from a Swiss perspective in New York. The 2016 US Open winner will face the Italian Mattia Bellucci. The match does not start until 23:00 Swiss time.
Djokovic and Sabalenka without any problems at the start
The two world No. 2s have a quiet start to the US Open. Novak Djokovic beat Radu Albot from Moldova 6:2, 6:2, 6:4 in the men's singles.
In the women's draw, Aryna Sabalenka also had no problems in her 6-3, 6-3 win over Priscilla Hon, who, like Albot, had qualified for the tournament.
The Belarusian is aiming for her first title in New York after two Australian Open victories. So far this year, Djokovic has failed to become the sole record holder in the men's and women's singles with his 25th Grand Slam triumph. However, his Olympic victory in Paris fulfilled a great dream and boosted his self-confidence.
Thiem without a chance in his Grand Slam farewell
Dominic Thiem's last match at a Grand Slam tournament lasted less than two hours, by which time the soon-to-be 31-year-old Austrian had lost in three sets to last year's semi-finalist Ben Shelton. Like Stan Wawrinka, who will play qualifier Mattia Bellucci on Tuesday, Thiem (ATP 210) benefited from a wild card and was thus able to make one more appearance in the huge Arthur Ashe Stadium.
It was here that he won his only Grand Slam title four years ago, now he said goodbye after 111 matches (75 wins). Thiem will say his final farewell in the fall at his home tournament in Vienna.
Early exit: Stricker fails against Comesana at the start
Dominic Stricker (ATP 169) fails in the opening round of the US Open. The player from Bern was defeated by the Argentinian Francisco Comesaña (ATP 108) in four sets.
It was a first round that was absolutely winnable for last year's round of 16 finalist. However, after a solid start, the 22-year-old from Bern lost most of the important points and thus the match 6:4, 3:6, 6:7 (4:7), 3:6. He will slip down the world rankings to 330th place or even lower.
Stricker is struggling to confirm his breakthrough from last year. The 2020 French Open junior winner missed the first half of the season due to persistent back problems, after which he never really got going. Although he showed signs of improvement last week in Winston-Salem with his first win of the year at ATP level, he was unable to confirm this in New York.
Comesaña, who is a year older, has yet to break a sweat on hard court and is only playing his second Grand Slam tournament. At Wimbledon, he had at least defeated the top ten player Andrej Rublev and reached the 3rd round. However, Stricker came to Flushing Meadows with fond memories of 2023, when he thrilled the fans with his relaxed approach and victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas.
There's not much of that left at the moment. Stricker had plenty of chances for a better result. After winning the first set, he also led by a break in the second (3:2) and later had a set point on Comesaña's serve in the third to take a 2:1 lead. At the moment, Stricker lacks composure and self-confidence in these decisive moments. So after just over three hours on the small outdoor court 4, it was already over.
Badosa outclasses Golubic
Viktorija Golubic (WTA 73) also fails to win in her seventh appearance at the US Open. The 31-year-old from Zurich lost to Spain's Paula Badosa 0:6, 3:6 in 69 minutes.
At the Australian Open at the beginning of this year, Golubic had made it through a round in the main draw for the first time, but in New York she clearly failed to do so. She only won her first game against the New York-born Badosa after half an hour to go 1:0 up in the second set, and she got her service through for the first and only time at 3:5.
Badosa is on her way back to the top after a year marked by injuries. Since the beginning of the month, the 26-year-old former world No. 2 has won the 500 tournament in Washington DC and reached the semi-finals of the WTA 1000 event in Cincinnati. Nevertheless, something could have been possible for Golubic in the second set because the Swiss showed fighting spirit and Badosa weakened on her own service.
But despite all her efforts, things have not been going well for Golubic for a few weeks now. Since her victory in the starting round of the French Open against Czech Wimbledon winner Barbora Krejcikova, she has only won one match on the WTA Tour.
Zverev wins German duel at US Open
Alexander Zverev has more trouble than expected in the first round of the US Open. He is not yet in title form against his partner from the Olympics.
Alexander Zverev gave his Olympic roommate Maximilian Marterer an appreciative pat on the back and smiled after overcoming a feat of strength. With some effort, the Hamburg native won the German duel in New York 6:2, 6:7 (5:7), 6:3, 6:2 and reached the second round. After 2:53 hours, Zverev converted his first match point in a tough match with many mistakes on both sides. In the next round, he will face the winner of the match between Frenchman Alexandre Müller and Adam Walton from Australia.
"It wasn't easy, he knows me and he was also my roommate at the Olympics. It was a tricky match," said Zverev.
Djokovic on doping turmoil surrounding Sinner: "I understand the players' frustration"
Novak Djokovic has denounced the unequal treatment of other tennis pros in the doping scandal surrounding Jannik Sinner. "I understand the frustration of the players because there is a lack of consistency. We see a lack of standardized and clear protocols," said the 37-year-old Serb shortly before the start of the US Open.
After two positive tests in March for the banned anabolic steroid Clostebol, world number one Sinner was acquitted by an independent court on Monday, according to the tennis agency responsible, Itia. The Australian Open winner's explanation that the banned substance had accidentally entered his body through a massage was considered conclusive. Itia had only made the acquittal and the positive tests public on Tuesday.
The cases of many players were similar, said 24-time Grand Slam tournament winner Djokovic. "They didn't have the same result. And now the question is, is it down to financial means, whether a player can afford to pay a significant amount of money for a law firm to represent him or her in the case."
Sinner had been briefly suspended for the two positive tests, but successfully appealed each time. This only came to light after the proceedings were concluded at the beginning of this week. "Hopefully the leading federations in our sport will learn from this case and deal with it better in the future. I think there needs to be a change and I think this is obvious," said Djokovic
Glitch at US Open: Russians temporarily listed with flag
Tennis professionals from Russia and Belarus are only allowed to take part in official tournaments with neutral status due to the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. However, shortly before the start of the US Open, Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus), Daniil Medvedev (Russia) & Co. were suddenly listed with their respective national flags in the results system of the Grand Slam tournament in New York. The organizers changed this after a tip-off, so that the 17 players from Russia and 3 from Belarus appeared again without flags.
It was an oversight by an employee who had selected the wrong file, said a spokesperson for the American Tennis Association, the organizer of the US Open, when asked. He emphasized that this is an isolated system that is not accessible to the public. This is available to the professional organizations and the media, among others, and contains the biographies of the pros as well as the results. The flags were not visible on the tournament website.
Wawrinka, Stricker and Golubic take part
Only Stan Wawrinka, Dominic Stricker and Viktorija Golubic are in the main draw for Switzerland. Wawrinka (ATP 179), who can play thanks to a wild card, will face the Italian Mattia Bellucci (ATP 102) on Tuesday. Stricker - who is in the tournament thanks to his protected ranking - will play Argentinian Francisco Comesana (ATP 108) in the starting round today (Monday).
Viktorija Golubic, the only Swiss player to have qualified for the tournament on her own, has been drawn the most difficult starting task. Golubic will face Spain's Paula Badosa on Monday, who was ranked No. 2 in the world two years ago.
Starting shot for the US Open 2024 - who are the favorites?
Here we go in New York! The question of the top favorites in the men's draw is actually quickly answered. The top three in the world rankings have shared the major titles among themselves so far this year. Jannik Sinner triumphed in Australia. Carlos Alcaraz won in Paris and Wimbledon. Novak Djokovic won gold at the Olympics.
But: Alcaraz showed the "weakest match of my life" in Cincinnati last week, according to an exaggerated self-assessment, Djokovic has been taking a break and consolidating since the Olympic Games, and in Sinner's case it remains to be seen how the positive doping tests at Indian Wells that have become public will affect his performance. Outsiders can raise their hopes at the US Open.
In the women's draw, the betting shops favor Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus ahead of world number one Iga Swiatek from Poland. Sabalenka won the tournament in Cincinnati last week with a victory in the final over Jessica Pegula, who had previously won the tournament in Toronto.