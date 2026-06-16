The Swiss épée fencers clearly missed out on the medal ranks in the individual competition at the European Championships in Antony. None of them advanced beyond the round of 16 at the tournament in the city south of Paris.

Alexis Bayard and Sven Vineis won two bouts after receiving a bye in the first round before being eliminated in the round of 16. Bayard, a former European bronze medalist, lost to Belgium’s Neisser Loyola, while Vineis lost to Israel’s Yonatan Cohen. Cohen had previously eliminated Lucas Malcotti.

For Ian Hauri, the 2024 European Championship bronze medalist, the round of 32 marked the end of the road.