Despite the International Gymnastics Federation's lifting of all restrictions, athletes from Russia and Belarus may compete at the European Gymnastics Championships in Croatia only under neutral status.

At the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Croatia, athletes from Russia and Belarus may compete only under neutral status. The same applies to the World Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics.

The same applies to the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Frankfurt. The host national federations and the world and continental federations have agreed to this with their respective governments.

If athletes from either country win a medal at the gymnastics championships beginning Wednesday or the continental gymnastics championships starting Thursday, the flag of the world governing body will be raised during the medal ceremony instead of the national flag. In the event of a victory by Russian or Belarusian athletes, only neutral music will be played during the medal ceremony instead of the respective national anthem.