Early exit in Cincinnati No further exploit from Venus Williams

SDA

8.8.2025 - 08:10

Venus Williams did not perform brilliantly in Cincinnati.
Picture: Keystone

Venus Williams fails in the 1st round of the WTA 1000 tournament in Cincinnati. The 45-year-old American was defeated by Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (WTA 42) from Spain 4:6, 4:6.

Keystone-SDA

It was only the third appearance for the older of the Williams sisters since her return to the WTA Tour three weeks ago, when she surprised everyone in Washington with an opening win against her compatriot Peyton Stearns. It remains to be seen whether the former world No. 1 and seven-time Grand Slam tournament winner will compete in the singles at the US Open with a wild card.

