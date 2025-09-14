  1. Residential Customers
ATP Challenger Rennes No further tournament win for Stan Wawrinka

14.9.2025 - 17:04

Stan Wawrinka looks back on a successful week in Brittany despite losing in the final
As in Aix-en-Provence in May, Stan Wawrinka narrowly misses out on winning the Challenger tournament in Rennes. The Vaud native was defeated 4:6, 4:6 by Frenchman Hugo Gaston in the final.

14.09.2025, 17:04

The 40-year-old Wawrinka, currently ranked 149th in the world, was thus unable to avenge his defeat in the only duel to date with the 24-year-old left-hander at the French Open 2020. The decisive factor were two lost service games - in the middle of both sets - which Hugo Gaston (ATP 128) took advantage of with ice-cold precision.

The former world number three is therefore still waiting for his first tournament win since his triumph at the Challenger in Prague in 2020.

