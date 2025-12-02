Spectators at the Kilchberg Schwinget will now be asked to pay. Keystone

The big highlight of the 2026 wrestling season is undoubtedly the Kilchberg Schwinget. However, the organizing committee is breaking with decades of tradition in the run-up to the event - and for a sad reason.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Kilchberger Schwinget will charge admission for the first time in 2026, as a long-standing patron has passed away and funding is at risk.

The increased costs for infrastructure and security are forcing the OC to make economic adjustments.

The entrance fee is CHF 100, based on the similarly sized Unspunnen Schwinget, and additional sponsors are to cover the deficit. Show more

Since it was founded in 1927, the Kilchberg Wrestling Festival has been regarded as the most prestigious wrestling festival in the country - and only takes place every six years. Traditionally, the 60 strongest wrestlers compete against each other, while 10,000 invited fans watch the competition free of charge. This is now coming to an end: As reported by "Blick", the organizers will charge admission for the first time in September 2026.

"Unfortunately, there was no other way. Without new revenue, the event would have been in the red," OC member Claudia Schweizer is quoted as saying in the newspaper. This was triggered by a death, which tore a large hole in the finances.

Since 1927, the federal event has been supported by a foundation whose regulations exclude any profit-making. For decades, millions in income from ticket sales were therefore deliberately avoided. The budget was always balanced by a patron from Kilchberg - a direct descendant of founder Emil Huber. After his death, this central pillar is now missing.

A ticket costs 100 francs

In addition, the costs associated with the event have risen significantly. Marquees, grandstands and, in particular, security costs are now a heavy burden on the budget.

In consultation with the association, the organizers agreed on an admission price of 100 francs - based on the Unspunnen-Schwinget, which takes place at the same time and has comparable dimensions. Tickets will continue to be reserved for the wrestling clubs. In order to cover the remaining deficit, more than two sponsors are to support the event for the first time.

You might also be interested in