In the first of two Formula E races in Tokyo, the Swiss drivers failed to make the podium. Edoardo Mortara was the top finisher among the trio, placing fifth.

Starting from second place, the 39-year-old in his Mahindra fell just short of the podium by nearly six seconds.

Sébastien Buemi (14th) and Nico Müller (18th) finished outside the points, with Müller in particular having a race to forget. The Porsche driver, who started the race from fourth on the grid, collided with Antonio Felix Da Costa on the first lap and subsequently had no chance of a good result. The Bern native had already crashed during practice on Friday.

After a passing move on the final lap, Britain’s Dan Ticktum won the race ahead of his compatriot Jake Dennis and New Zealander Nick Cassidy. Cassidy’s compatriot Mitch Evans (4th) took the lead in the overall standings ahead of Germany’s Pascal Wehrlein, who failed to score any points after a crash.

A second race will take place in the Japanese capital on Sunday, before the season concludes with a doubleheader in London in mid-August.