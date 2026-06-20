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Semifinal exit in Nottingham No Sixth Final Appearance for Viktorija Golubic

SDA

20.6.2026 - 16:42

Viktorija Golubic was eliminated on Saturday (file photo)
Viktorija Golubic was eliminated on Saturday (file photo)
Photo: Keystone

Viktorija Golubic fell to American Emma Navarro in the semifinals of the Nottingham grass-court tournament, thus missing out on the chance for a third title on the WTA Tour.

Keystone-SDA

20.06.2026, 16:42

20.06.2026, 16:56

The 33-year-old Swiss player, currently ranked 76th, lost to the top-30 player from the U.S. 6-7 (5-7), 2-6. Golubic was also outmatched in her second match against the New Yorker. In the first set, the Zurich native had managed to force a tiebreak with a break of serve, but in the second set, the former world No. 8 was clearly out of reach for the Swiss player. Navarro earned a total of 18 break points during the match, which lasted just over two hours. She will face Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic—also a top-30 player—in the final of the WTA 250 event.

Viktorija Golubic reached the semifinals of a WTA Tour tournament for the first time since early November 2025. In fact, she has reached the final a total of five times. And in 2016 in Gstaad and in 2024 in Jiujiang, China, she even went on to win the tournament.

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