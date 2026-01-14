After advancing to the round of 16 at the US Open, Leandro Riedi gets stuck in qualifying in Melbourne. Picture: Keystone

The Swiss quartet represented in the main draw of the Australian Open has no additions. All of the Swiss players involved in the qualifying round get stuck.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After Henry Bernet in the first round, Jérôme Kym, Rebeka Masarova and Leandro Riedi also got caught out in the second round. While Kym lost to Australian Dane Sweeny in two sets, Masarova and Riedi in particular were closer to reaching the decisive 3rd round. The 23-year-old lost to Belgian Kimmer Coppejans 6:3, 3:6, 4:6 after winning the opening set.

Stan Wawrinka is thus flying the Swiss flag in the men's singles. The 40-year-old from Lausanne, who won his first of three Grand Slam titles in Melbourne in 2014, received a wild card from the organizers. Three Swiss women - Belinda Bencic, Viktorija Golubic and Simona Waltert - are in the women's main draw.

