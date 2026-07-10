The Swiss orienteering team failed to win a medal in the knockout sprints at the World Sprint Orienteering Championships in Genoa. Timo Suter and Lilly Graber advanced to the finals but came away empty-handed.

Simona Aebersold, one of the top medal contenders, failed to make it into the top six. Three days after her dominant performance that earned her World Championship gold in the individual sprint, she finished only fourth in her semifinal.

Lilly Graber fared better. But she didn't win a medal either. In the final, the 23-year-old was unable to keep up with the top skiers at a few checkpoints near the finish line. In the end, Graber finished in sixth and last place in the final.

The Czech athlete Tereza Rauturier secured the victory in a photo finish ahead of Karolin Ohlsson of Sweden and Pia Young Vik of Norway.

In the men's event, Timo Suter—the only Swiss competitor in the final—also failed to win a medal. However, finishing fourth, 1.7 seconds behind third-place finisher Isac van Krusentierna of Sweden, he came much closer to the podium than Graber did.

The Frenchman Guilhem Verove secured the victory ahead of the Finn Akseli Ruohola.