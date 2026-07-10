The Swiss orienteering team failed to win a medal in the knockout sprints at the World Sprint Orienteering Championships in Genoa. Timo Suter and Lilly Graber advanced to the finals but came away empty-handed.

Simona Aebersold, one of the top medal favorites, failed to make it into the top six. Three days after winning World Championship gold in the individual sprint, she finished only fourth in her semifinal.

"That's unfair"

This came after the course in the semifinals had caused confusion for all the athletes. At control point four, everyone came to a standstill. “I didn’t see a single path to control point 5,” Aebersold told Swiss television.

Nevertheless, the newly crowned sprint world champion was ultimately in the lead as she headed toward the finish line. But because the finish line—contrary to what was shown on the map—was not marked from the checkpoint, Aebersold took a wrong turn and was unable to make up the lost ground.

"In my opinion, if that's what the map says, it has to be marked at the checkpoint. I don't know what to do about it, but I don't think we can just leave it like that," said Aebersold. "Because it's unfair."

No Medal for Graber and Suter

Nevertheless, the standings remained unchanged. Lilly Graber—the second Swiss woman in the semifinals—capitalized on Aebersold’s mistake and secured her spot in the final. However, even she was unable to win a medal. In the final, the 23-year-old was unable to keep up with the top runners at the last few checkpoints. In the end, Graber finished in sixth and last place. The victory went to Tereza Rauturier of the Czech Republic, who won in a sprint finish ahead of Karolin Ohlsson of Sweden and Pia Young Vik of Norway.

In the men’s event, Timo Suter, the only Swiss athlete in the final, also failed to win a medal. However, the 27-year-old from Aargau narrowly missed the podium, finishing fourth: He was just 1.7 seconds behind third-place finisher Isac van Krusentierna of Sweden. The victory went to Guilhem Verove of France, ahead of Akseli Ruohola of Finland.